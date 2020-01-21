How to watch Super Bowl LIV on YouTube TV in 2020

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Super Bowl LIV — that's Super Bowl 54, for those who don't do Roman numerals — has finally arrived, and it's absolutely going to be the biggest live sports event of the entire year. (Yes, we can make that call in February.) So if you have YouTube TV, or you are thinking about signing up, you'll want to know if you can watch Super Bowl LIV on YouTube TV .

Super Bowl LIV will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, and all of the Super Bowl 2020 events will be broadcast on Fox.

If you want to watch the Super Bowl on YouTube, you'll need YouTube TV but not YouTube Premium. Live broadcasts like the Super Bowl aren't available on regular YouTube, even if you spring for the Ad-free YouTube Premium subscription. YouTube TV offers a simple package of popular Live TV channels streaming online to all of your devices for one monthly cost and with no hidden fees.

You should make sure to check your local channels on YouTube TV to make sure that your local Fox channel is included.

Once you are signed up for YouTube TV, all that is left for you to do is flip to your local Fox to watch Super Bowl LIV. Install the YouTube TV app on your favorite mobile or streaming device. Then visit the YouTube TV Live guide, and look for your local Fox station. You can also use the Search Bar to find the Super Bowl and add it to your library to record it. The recording will extend if the Super Bowl runs over the scheduled end time too. Score!

Now you're all set to see if Patrick Mahomes can score enough points against Richard Sherman and that rough 49ers defense.

Use a VPN to watch Super Bowl LIV

In addition to offering you tons of privacy features, a VPN can help you view shows that may not be available locally in your area. Streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. If you are a subscriber to a live TV streaming service, and looking to stream the game even though work is taking you out of the country on Super Bowl Sunday, a VPN might be just the answer you need.

A VPN, or "Virtual Private Network" sends your internet traffic from wherever you are through a specific set of servers and back into the United States.

Does a VPN sound appealing to you? It's easy to get a great one from a subscription service that, for a few bucks a month, will tunnel your traffic through your choice of a variety of locations. There are a bunch of great options out there, but our favorite is Express VPN. It's easy to use, affordable, reliable, and well-rated.