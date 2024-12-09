Best Christmas Movies Ever debate continues with CW special tonight, December 9

Do you prefer Elf or Home Alone? Miracle on 34th Street or It’s a Wonderful Life? And of course, the always contentious debate, is Die Hard a Christmas movie? (I firmly believe yes.) All of these movies will be in the spotlight in a new documentary special that airs on CW on Monday, December 9, at 8 pm ET/PT, titled Best Christmas Movies Ever.

This two-hour special will feature interviews with critics, as well as the stars and creators of these iconic holiday movies as they discuss what makes them must-watches every year during the festive season. We mentioned a few of the movies set to be discussed in the documentary, but others include The Santa Clause, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and more. Producer of fan-favorite shows like Castle and The Librarians, Mark A. Altman directed the documentary.

In order to watch Best Christmas Movies Ever on CW, you must have a traditional pay-TV provider or a live TV streaming service that carries the channel. In terms of the latter that includes Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

What Christmas movies are the best is an annual debate this time of year. We’ve shared our thoughts on what our favorite Christmas movies are, but the list is endless, especially if you’re a fan of Hallmark Christmas movies or the recent output of Netflix Christmas movies.

Best Christmas Movies Ever is just the latest Christmas TV highlight for US viewers between now and Christmas Day, but it is probably the big draw for December 9; though you can watch some of the movies sure to be discussed on Freeform as part of the channel’s 25 Days of Christmas schedule.

If this doc gets you in the mood to rewatch any of these movies, here’s a quick rundown on where you can find some of the Christmas movies they’re set to discuss:

Die Hard is streaming for free on Tubi

Elf is streaming on Hulu and Max

Home Alone is streaming on Disney Plus

It’s a Wonderful Life is streaming free on Prime Video

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) is streaming on Peacock or is free on The Roku Channel; Miracle on 34th Street (1947) is also on Peacock, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus or free on Pluto TV

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation is streaming on Hulu and Max

The Santa Clause is streaming on Disney Plus

Again, the doc Best Christmas Movies Ever will air on local CW stations at 8 pm ET/PT.