CBS All Access gets a major expansion with addition of 3,500 episodes, new user interface
A full rebranding is still planned for early 2021.
ViacomCBS today announced a major expansion and rehabilitation of CBS All Access as part of its plan to create a sort of super streaming service that encompasses all of the media giant's brands.
Chief among the changes is the addition of more than 3,500 episodes from the entire ViacomCBS portfolio, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel — to name but a few.
We're also getting news of new original series headed our way in 2021, starting with with the children's series Kamp Koral, as well as a spinoff series from Spongebob Squarepants. (And CBS All Access reminds us that it'll be the only place to watch The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run in early 2021.
CBS All Access now touts more than 20,000 episodes and movies in total, and it's expecting another 50 percent increase in the months to come as more Paramount content comes online.
What's not changed yet is any new branding. ViacomCBS promises "full and rebranded service" to come early next year.
“Today marks the beginning of an exciting evolution of CBS All Access into the subscription streaming home for ViacomCBS and a preview of what’s to come,” Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS and President & Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Digital, said in a press release. “As the first Network to market with a branded direct-to-consumer service more than five years ago, we have the advantage and experience of building it from the ground up, establishing distribution points across all major platforms, creating a service with high user engagement and low churn, and crafting a robust slate of exclusive originals from which we continue to build. By bringing the valuable IP and creative capabilities from across ViacomCBS together in one product, we will deliver to consumers a compelling and differentiated service with something for everyone across news, live sports and on-demand entertainment in every genre.”
- Is CBS All Access free with a cable subscription?
- How to watch CBS All Access on a Samsung TV
- How to watch CBS All Access on Roku
- How to watch CBS All Access on Apple TV
- How to watch CBS All Access on a Vizio TV
The new ViacomCBS content added to CBS All Access includes:
- BET: All seasons of Real Husbands of Hollywood, Hit the Floor, and all prior seasons of Single Ladies.
- Comedy Central: All Seasons of Chapelle's Show, Strangers with Candy, and six prior seasons of Reno 911.
- MTV: All seasons of Laguna Beach and Snooki & Jwoww, prior seasons of Teen Mom 2, seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and MTV Floribama Shore, and selections from Beavis and Butt-Head, and The Challenge.
- Nickelodeon: All seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Rugrats, and Spongebob Squarepants.
- Smithsonian Channel: More than 60 episodes of Aerial America, seasons of Air Disasters, and documentaries like The Day We Walked on the Moon, The Green Book: Guide to Freedom, MLK: The Assassination Tapes, and Pocahontas: Beyond the Myth.
- TV Land and VH1: Hot in Cleveland, Rupul's Drag Race, Love & Hip Hop.
- Paramount Pictures: More films added including The Firm, Charlotte's Web and Scary Movie.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.