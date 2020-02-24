Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich livestream: How to watch the UEFA Champions League from anywhere

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

We're getting ever closer to crowning a champion in the UEFA Champions League — Europe's premier football tournament that features the best from the various club leagues.

The second leg of the Round of 16 wraps up this week, with four games split between Tuesday and Wednesday, setting up a final eight teams that include teams from Italy and Germany.

Coming up on Feb. 25? We'll start with Bayern Munich at Chelsea. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern time — that's noon on the West Coast, and 8 p.m. local time. In the United States, the game will be broadcast on TNT, and also on Bleacher Report Live.

Chelsea, which last beat Tottenham on Saturday in the Premier League, stands 6-3-3 in its last dozen games. Bayern stands a much stronger 11-0-1, having last defeated Paderborn on Feb. 21.

These two teams aren't strangers, either. Bayern got the win in the 2013 UEFA Super Cup in Prague in a ridiculous back-and-forth match that came down to penalties. And they met in the Champions League final a year earlier, with Chelsea coming out on top, again in penalties. And current Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was the captain for Chelsea in that game.

From the first leg of the Round of 16

Atletico 1, Liverpool 0

Dortmund 2, PSG 1

Atalanta 4, Valencia 1

Leipzig 1, Tottenham 0

Tuesday, Feb. 25 (All times Eastern)

Barcelona at Napoli, 3 p.m., Bleacher Report Live

Bayern Munich at Chelsea, 3 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, Feb. 26 (All times Eastern)

Juventus at Lyon, 3 p.m., Bleacher Report Live

Manchester City at Real Madrid, 3 p.m., TNT

Second-leg schedule

Tuesday, March 10

Atalanta at Valencia

Tottenham Hotspur at Leipzig

Wednesday, March 11

Atlético at Liverpool

Dortmund at Paris Saint Germain

Watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on TNT and Bleacher Report Live

Two of the remaining Round of 16 games are available this week on TNT. Germany's Bayern Munich is at Chelsea on Tuesday, and Manchester United is at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

TNT is available on every major streaming service in the United States, which makes watching those games pretty simple.

Hulu Live YouTube TV Sling TV AT&T TV Now Fubo TV Philo frndly TV TNT x x x x x

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . TNT on Hulu with Live TV? Yes.

More on Hulu with Live TV:

Hulu Plans and Pricing

What's new on Hulu this month

Hulu with Live TV



Don't miss a single minute.



Hulu is the biggest live-TV streaming service in the United States, and it's a great option if you want to stream Champions League games in the U.S.



View

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . TNT on Fubo? Yes, on the Fubo Standard plan.

More on Fubo TV:

Fubo TV

Fubo TV 4K streaming

Fubo TV



So you don't have to miss a minute.



Fubo TV is an excellent option for any sports-lover, and it's one of the only ways to stream the occasional game or event in 4K resolution.



View

Sling TV - Sling Blue

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . NBCSN on Sling?: Yes, on the Sling Blue and Sling Orange tracks.

More on Sling TV:

Sling TV

How to subscribe to Sling TV

Sling TV



Catch the match.



Sling is still one of the least expensive ways to get the most channels. TNT is available on both the Sling Orange and Sling Blue plan.



View

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . TNT on AT&T TV Now?: Yep.

More on AT&T TV Now:

AT&T TV Now



A little extra if you want to watch



AT&T TV Now has probably the deepest channel lineup around. And TNT is available on every level of the AT&T TV Now plan chart, which makes sense given that it owns the network.



View

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . TNT on YouTube TV? Yes.

More on YouTube TV:

YouTube TV



It's easy to use, and easier to love.



YouTube TV is in the Top 3 live-TV services in the U.S., and it's easy to see why. TNT also is available in the plan.



YouTube TV $64.99 /mth Visit Site at YouTube TV

How to stream the Champions League Round of 16 on Bleacher Report Live

All four games will be streamed on Bleacher Report Live, which is owned by Warner Media. (Which also owns TNT.) BR Live, as it's also known, is available on most every major piece of hardware, too, so you shouldn't have a difficult time watching on whatever it is you like to watch on.

You've got three choices when it comes to a subscription:

Monthly at $9.99

Annually at $79.99

Or purchase the event (or in this case, game) for just $2.99

Bleacher Report Live



Stream all the games online



Bleacher Report Live is exactly what it sounds like — live sports as streamed on the Bleacher Report website. You can get the game for cheap, or go for a longer subscription.



View

How to watch the UEFA Champions League in Canada

If you're of the Canadian persuasion, you can watch the final rounds of the UEFA Champions League on DAZN Canada. While those of us in the United States primarly know DAZN as a streaming service for boxing and MMA, it's actually full of other sports as well. And that includes football, and that means you can watch the Champions League games from Canada on DAZN.

DAZN Canada



Get your kicks on



DAZN Canada offers up all kinds of sports for $20 a month, or $150 a year — which is a savings of $90. And it's a great stop for the final 16 teams of the UEFA Champions League.



View

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League in the U.K.

Inside the United Kingdom, this week's Round of 16 games of the UEFA Champions League will be shows on BT Sport .

It's available on Sky TV, with options available for the BT Sport app as well.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League in Germany

For the German fans, the UEFA Champions League also is available on Sky Deutschland .

Plans start at € 24.99 a month and include Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga live, as well as all Champions League matches till Summer 2021.