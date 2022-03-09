Coronation Street announces plans for ambitious new exterior set

There will soon be a new addition to the Coronation Street set.

It has been revealed that Coronation Street is to get a brand new exterior set… the Weatherfield Precinct!

Construction begins this week on the ambitious two-storey site, and is expected to be completed in around six months’ time.

The set will feature maisonettes, a staircase and a balcony leading to the properties, as well as a piazza and an array of shops and units.

It’s the vision of Coronation Street production designer Rosie Mullins-Hoyle, and will be housed at the soap’s 7.7 acre site in Trafford, near Manchester.

An artist's impression: Here's how the precinct will look. (Image credit: ITV)

Says Mullins-Hoyle, “We are extremely excited to be starting to build Weatherfield Precinct this week after a year of technical drawings, model making, visualising and planning.

“An incredible amount of research has been carried out, focussing on 1960s local architecture, and we are striving to create an authentic area of Weatherfield with a grittier vibe to the existing street that we know and love.

“The build is being led by myself and construction manager Keith Eccleston, and is a fantastic opportunity to use some of the amazing behind-the-scene talents we have on the show, with bespoke joinery, scenic artwork, graphic design and set dressing skills all being involved.”

She continues, “I cannot wait to meet the characters who may call it home, and see the businesses that will be created and the storytelling potential of an old but new part of Weatherfield.”

'Weatherfield Precinct' has often cropped up in Coronation Street dialogue, with characters saying they’re heading off to the parade of shops.

The new set will now make the area a reality, and allow script writers to explore storylines beyond the cobbles.

It’s the first major structural addition since the Victoria Street extension in 2018.

Dubbed 'wider Weatherfield' at the time, Victoria Street is home to the Nazir family restaurant, Speed Daal, and the Weatherfield tram station, and also features shop facades for Co-Op and telecoms giant EE; both of which have product placement deals with the soap.

Wider Weatherfield: The Victoria Street extension hit screens in 2018 (the Costa Coffee shop is now an EE store). (Image credit: ITV)

Comments Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod, “The fabled Weatherfield Precinct has been much discussed, but little-seen on the show in our 61 years, and I am really excited to be expanding the Coronation Street universe.

“The plans for the shopping area are drawn directly from the real-world Salford environs that inspired the show’s creator, Tony Warren, and exemplify the authenticity and ambition we still prize as we move to hour-long episodes this week.”

Coronation Street now airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.