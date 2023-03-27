Deal or No Deal return is official... here's how you can apply!

It's official— ITV has finally confirmed the Deal or No Deal reboot is on the cards!

The return of Deal or No Deal to ITV was teased back in January, with Stephen Mulhern tapped to replace Noel Edmonds, who hosted the series for 11 years during its 2005-2016 run on Channel 4.

Now, ITV has confirmed that their new Deal or No Deal reboot will see "a brand-new setting with brand-new prize boxes and a new batch of contestants" taking on The Banker when the series comes to ITV1 and ITVX.

Speaking about his role on the new show, Stephen Mulhern said: "Wow what an opportunity, I'm beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series. I've always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I've been practising at home with small cereal boxes!

"It looks so simple but it's an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home. It's one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour. I can't wait to get started", he added.

Whilst a release date for Deal or No Deal has not yet been confirmed, casting for the new series is now underway. So, if you think you could beat the Banker at their own game, head over to the Deal or No Deal website (opens in new tab) between now and Friday, May 12, 2023.

An ITV press release for the series confirms that the classic Deal or No Deal format hasn't been tampered with in a big way. It reads: "Each week, a contestant is confronted with 22 sealed boxes, each one hiding a different amount of money. Without knowing what each one contains, the contestant must eliminate the boxes, which are opened one at a time, and the amount of money inside is revealed.

Pressure mounts as the player is tempted by the notorious Banker to accept an offer of cash in exchange for what might be inside their box. As long as the larger cash prizes remain unchosen, the Banker’s offers will get higher. But that can all change in an instant if a big cash prize is unveiled."

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, added: "Deal or No Deal is such an iconic format and we are delighted that it will be joining the ITV family. Stephen's infectious warmth and wit mixed with his natural rapport with members of the public is the perfect combination for this much-loved TV series."

Deal or No Deal will air on ITV1 and ITVX when the series returns. For more info on all the latest shows, check out our TV Guide and our recommendations for the best ITV dramas you should be watching right now.