EastEnders and Silent Witness cancelled — here's when you can watch the next episodes

EastEnders is cancelled tonight — here's when you can watch the next episode.

Following Zack Hudson's (James Farrar) devastating HIV diagnosis in Monday's EastEnders episode (January, 16), we'll have to wait and see how Zack copes with the life-changing news as the BBC soap won't be airing tonight (Tuesday, January 17) to make way for The FA Cup.

And to upset TV fans even further, Silent Witness season 26 also won't be airing the second installment of the festival mystery that started last night on BBC One, and we will also be missing the third episode of Waterloo Road season 11.

Instead of the usual Tuesday night schedules, Wolverhampton Wanderers will be playing against Liverpool at 7.45 pm — however, if you want to know when you can watch the next episode of EastEnders, Silent Witness and Waterloo Road fans will be glad to hear that they won't have to wait too long.

EastEnders will air at 7.30 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, with an additional episode on Friday at 7.30 pm to make up for its absence tonight.

Waterloo Road will air tomorrow, Wednesday, 18 January at 8 pm and Silent Witness will air straight afterward at 9pm on BBC One.

If you can't wait to catch up with all of the Albert Square drama, this week's episodes will also be released early on BBC iPlayer, so you can watch them online from 6 am daily before they air on TV.

The missing episodes of Waterloo Road and Silent Witness are also already on BBC iPlayer for you to stream.

You can also look at our UK TV Guide which will include the latest information on where and when you can watch all your favourite BBC shows this week.

Linda Carter returns to The Queen Vic this week. (Image credit: BBC)

This week's EastEnders episodes see Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) go for her first baby scan, meanwhile her baby daddy Zack is secretly reeling from his HIV diagnosis. Will he tell Whitney the truth?

Meanwhile, as Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) struggles with money issues, he decides to sneakily reopen The Queen Vic and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is horrified to see Alfie serving punters while the Carters grieve the loss of Mick Carter (Danny Dyer).

In this week's Waterloo Road the Walters family deals with an unexpected crisis, pushing a stressed Preston to the brink, while Tonya and Izzy skip school and Val uncovers a truth about Kai.

In Silent Witness the investigation into the festival death continues to take unexpected turns, with Nikki managing to get behind the mask of the lead suspect. Also, Jack has a breakthrough at the festival site, while a surprise event at the Lyell brings some hope.