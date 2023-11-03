EastEnders and Strictly favourite to make surprise appearance in Celebrity Gogglebox SU2C special

An EastEnders favourite will appear on Celebrity Gogglebox tonight.

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has joined the Celebrity Gogglebox SUTC special along with his dad, TV presenter Jeff Brazier.

Bobby, who is the son of late TV star Jade Goody, has become a huge fan-favourite playing cheeky teen Freddie Slater since joining the soap last year.

He's currently showing off his fancy footwork in Strictly Come Dancing 2023, but now he's set to take a well-earned break on his sofa as he critiques the week's TV alongside his famous dad Jeff.

Gogglebox announced the news that Bobby and Jeff completed tonight's line-up on Instagram.

Sharing an image of the pair laughing on the sofa, they captioned the post: "Tonight's the night! Completing tonight's line up we have @jeffbrazier and @bobbybrazier 🤩 Don't miss them on our very special edition of #Gogglebox for @SU2CUK 🙌"

Bobby is currently on a short break from EastEnders as he takes time out of his busy filming schedule to compete in Strictly Come Dancing, but he will return in the not-too-distant future.

The lead-up to his temporary exit saw Freddie save Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) from terrifying stalker Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) after he walked in on the twisted teacher trying to rape her.

Desperate to protect her, Freddie attacked Theo in a fit of rage with an iron, leaving him in a pool of blood and fighting for his life.

Bobby Brazier plays Freddie Slater in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Following the attack, Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) walked in on the crime scene and attempted to make it look like Freddie acted in self defence by fabricating evidence.

However, Freddie was arrested by the police for attempted murder and was taken away in a police car.

To the relief of the Slaters, Freddie was released on bail and his final scene saw him drive off in the back of a taxi to go and stay with his mum Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth).

Celebrity Gogglebox for SU2C 2023 part one airs on Channel 4 at 8.30 pm on Friday, November 3, running until 9 pm.

Part two airs the same evening on Channel 4 at 9.30 pm.