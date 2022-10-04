EastEnders fans are all dreading Lola's tragic death for THIS reason

EastEnders stalwart Lola Pearce is rumoured to be killed off.

EastEnders viewers were devastated after they were reminded of Lola Pearce's (Danielle Harold) impending death during last night's episode (Monday, October 3) as she and Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) teamed up to reunite Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

After it was revealed that Lola Pearce would be axed from EastEnders as part of a soap shake-up, rumours have now been circulating that Lola will tragically die from a brain tumour.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), the upcoming storyline will see Lola rekindle her love with ex-boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) before her cancer takes over and he nurses her until her heartbreaking end.

During last night's episode, fans' hearts sank as they were reminded just how much they loved the Walford resident after she came up with a plan to get former couple, Ben and Callum, back together.

Lola Pearce had a plan! (Image credit: BBC)

While walking with Ben, Lola noticed Callum and Vi having cross words after Callum was leaving Vi to move out while he did some paperwork.

Lola thought it would be the perfect matchmaking opportunity and offered to help Vi move her things and dragged Ben along in the process, who begrudgingly accepted.

After telling Vi all about her sneaky scheme in trying to get Ben and Callum together, they both joined forces to distract Ben until Callum returned.

Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) joined in the moving process, while Lola and Vi got onto the topic of Ben and Callum's relationship.

Vi told Ben that Callum still loves him and the pair encouraged him to confess his love to Callum too.

Ben was eager to scarper until Vi lied and said that she needed her bed to be moved over in order to make him stay until Callum came back.

Lola and Vi Highway were in cahoots! (Image credit: BBC)

When Callum finally returned, Lola offered for her and Jay to sort out Vi's room so that Callum and Ben could talk on their own where they both spoke about their feelings.

After her appearance in last night's episode, fans are now dreading having to lose her when her heartbreaking death comes around...

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.