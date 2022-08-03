EastEnders fans love Jay’s heartfelt gesture to Ben as his life hangs in the balance
By Grace Morris published
EastEnders watchers adored Jay Brown's 'sweet' gesture to Ben Mitchell after he had a fatal overdose.
EastEnders viewers were touched by Jay Brown’s (Jamie Borthwick) "sweet" gesture to Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) as he fought for his life during last night’s episode (Tuesday, July 2).
In Monday’s episode (July 1) Ben was struggling to breathe and clutched his chest, while begging Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) for help as he lay in a pile of rubbish.
Last night, the Mitchells were worried about Ben’s safety, so Jay and Ben’s ex-husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) searched for him.
A devastated Callum eventually found Ben unconscious and not breathing in the rubbish heap outside The Arches.
As Jay called an ambulance, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) rushed over to help her son, which was when Jay made the touching gesture to Ben that left fans emotional.
“I need an ambulance please. Yeah, it’s my brother, he’s collapsed, he’s not breathing,” Jay said.
Kathy sobbed as Callum performed CPR on Ben until the ambulance arrived who quickly rushed him to hospital after failing to revive him.
The doctors eventually stabilised Ben and put him in a coma, where they told Kathy, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Callum that Ben had overdosed.
After hearing the news, Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) showed up at the hospital to comfort her brother, Phil and reassured him that Ben never bought drugs from Peggy’s.
However, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) soon dropped the bombshell to Phil that Ben had in fact bought the drugs that nearly killed him from Peggy’s and Sam let it happen.
Jay and Ben have been best friends since they were young and is, in a way, part of the Mitchell family after Phil took him under his wing when Jay’s dad, Jase Dyer (Stephen Lord) was murdered.
As the intense scenes unfolded, fans couldn’t help but notice the sweet gesture Jay did in honour of Ben…
Don’t have much empathy for Ben but Jay not even hesitating to call him his brother when he dialled 999 was very sweet #EastEndersAugust 2, 2022
Jay calling Ben his brother 🥺 #EastEndersAugust 2, 2022
Jay saying his brothers collapsed 💔 #EastEndersAugust 2, 2022
Jay calling Ben his brother. 🥺🥺 #eastendersAugust 2, 2022
“My brother” JAY AND BEN SNDNDJSXB NAO #EastendersAugust 2, 2022
EastEnders continues on Thursday, July 4 at 7:30pm on BBC One.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.