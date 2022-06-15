Ekin-Su branded a 'Love Island legend' after tonight's epic episode

We're getting well into the second week of Love Island UK 2022 and viewers are getting ready to declare favorites—including Ekin-Su, who has been crowned this year's Love Island legend.

The actor, who is currently coupled up with Italian snack Davide, has had her head turned a few times already in the villa. First it was Gemma's ex Jacques but after two new bombshells came in, she wasted no time making moves.

Remi Lambert and Jay Younger walked into the villa ready to go for what they want and that meant a date with Ekin-Su for both of them. While Jay also picked Tasha and Amber for his first dates, Remi went for Paige and Indyah. But out of all the dates, it was really 'legend' Ekin-Su who took the spotlight.

(Image credit: ITV Press Centre)

During her first date with Jay, the two decided it would be a good idea to recreate that Lady and the Tramp moment, where they eat the same piece of spaghetti. The only problem is Davide was watching on and even went to get his prescription glasses so he could catch all the action in HD.

(Image credit: ITV Press Centre)

The moment made Love Island fans give out the 'legend' title to Ekin-Su, who has been providing 99.9% of the entertainment we've seen in the villa this year.

One said: "Ekin Su is a freaking legend cooking spaghetti just to lock in that moment!! #LoveIsland".

A second wrote: "ekin su will go down as a love island legend #LoveIsland"; while a third added: "Lady and the tramp you know ekin su is a LEGEND #LoveIsland".

"This is honestly the best series since the early days and ekin su is going down as a LEGEND idc #LoveIsland", another wrote.

The action didn't stop there though. On her date with Remi, she also fed and was fed strawberries and chocolate—and you know what they say about the delicious snack...

Judging by tomorrow night's preview, it seems like the Lady and the Tramp moment paid off as we see Ekin-Su and Jay sneaking into the terrace for a kiss. Davide made it clear when he said "play with Monolopy, not me". Eventful week, eh?

