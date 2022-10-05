Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu joins Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up

Love Island 2022 champion Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is the third celebrity taking to the ice for Dancing On Ice 2023.

In an exclusive message on Good Morning Britain, Ekin-Su said: “I’ve got some amazing news to tell you, I’m going to be doing this year’s Dancing on Ice! I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice!”

Ekin-Su will be joining DJ and EastEnders star Patsy Palmer and football legend John Fashanu in this year's line-up.

The Turkish actress became one of the most popular contestants in Love Island history and won the show with her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, after receiving over half of the public vote.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is the third celebrity confirmed for the Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up. (Image credit: ITV)

Their fiery romance quickly won people's hearts across the nation and now the couple are set to star in their own ITV2 reality show Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, which will see both of them show each other their respective hometowns in Turkey and Italy.

Dancing On Ice 2022 saw Kimberly Wyatt, Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne all make it to the final, with Regan Gascoigne taking the crown.

Fresh from her victory this summer, will Ekin-Su have another win under her belt and become one of the Dancing On Ice winners in the show's hall of fame?

Next year will see eleven new celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

ITV has promised that the new series of the show will be the biggest yet, stating: "The greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and lift the trophy at the end of the series?"

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV and ITVX in the new year.