Emmerdale fans SLAM soap for forgetting major character's death

Emmerdale fans blasted the soap for forgetting Harriet Finch's (Katherine Dow Blyton) death, a year since she tragically lost her life in the storm.

During last night's episode (Monday, October 16), Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) was woken up by his brother-in-law Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) after he found him sleeping in the scrapyard cabin.

As it was the first anniversary of his sister Liv Flaherty's (Isobel Steele) death, widower Vinny encouraged Aaron to be around his family to remember her after she was also killed in the storm.

While Vinny and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) laid flowers on Liv's memorial, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) was stunned to hear that Aaron was back in the village and went to his ex-wife Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) for answers.

Chas revealed all about her son's vile behaviour and Paddy was determined to speak to him.

Harriet Finch was tragically killed in the storm last year. (Image credit: ITV)

He found Aaron in the café and their conversation soon turned nasty when Aaron viciously taunted the vet over his suicide attempt earlier this year.

Despite Aaron's vitriol, Paddy was determined to get through to him and reminded Aaron that he still saw him as a son.

At The Hop, Kim Tate (Claire King) and her husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) celebrated their wedding anniversary but didn't even acknowledge his ex Harriet's death.

Later on, Aaron was disgusted when he saw his family at the Woolpack toasting to his late nan Faith (Sally Dexter), who passed away from cancer one year ago.

Aaron was hurt that he wasn't invited and stole some money from the till, before leaving the pub.

Out on Main Street, Aaron was traumatised by the painful memory of Liv's death as he put some flowers on her memorial.

Liv Flaherty's life came to a devastating end in the storm. (Image credit: ITV)

He was soon joined by Vinny, who encouraged him to stay in the village, but Aaron didn't seem convinced by his words and drove off.

However, just as he was about to leave the village behind, he stopped the car and climbed out.

"Fine, you win. I'm staying," Aaron declared.

While the residents paid tribute to those who lost their lives last year, fans noticed that Harriet was noticeably missed out of the remembrance ceremony.

Fans criticised the soap for not acknowledging Harriet's death after she was killed in a quad bike explosion during the catastrophic storm...

No mention of Harriet? Did she die a year ago today as well? #EmmerdaleOctober 16, 2023 See more

Everyone s remembering LivBut what about poor Harriet?Does no-one give a toss? #EmmerdaleOctober 16, 2023 See more

Are Kim and Will going to celebrate how it was a year since he tried blaming her for Harriet's death?! #EmmerdaleOctober 16, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.