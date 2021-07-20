'Emmerdale' fans 'work out' who will be Meena’s next victim after new VILE twist

Emmerdale fans think they have worked out who will become Meena's next victim.

Emmerdale fans are convinced they have worked out who will be killer Meena Jutla's next victim after last night's episode saw a huge showdown in the middle of the village.

Fans were horrified to see Meena kill teenage Leanna recently after she accidentally unearthed her dark secrets.

But while everyone struggles to get their head around the fact Leanna is gone, Meena is reveling in the fact she has so far managed to keep her killer secret hidden.

Meena talked to Liam last night and convinced him to throw away all Leann's belongings. (Image credit: ITV)

Grieving dad Liam Cavanagh is at rock bottom since losing his daughter, and last week's Emmerdale saw him flee the village in a bid to escape all the heartbreaking memories of Leanna.

But last night Meena managed to track him down at the cemetery where his late wife and Leanna's mum is buried.

However, the relief that Liam was okay was short-lived when it turned out Meena's chat with Liam had given him the idea to clear out Leanna's belongings from the house in a bid to move on.

Liam threw out all Leanna's things in a shocking new twist. (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla was horrified as Liam started throwing out bin bags full of Leanna's things onto the street, knowing that he was only acting in the heat of the moment and that he would regret getting rid of all those memories in the weeks to come.

Fans are convinced this latest twist could lead to Leyla becoming Meena's next victim. (Image credit: ITV)

As it became apparent that Meena was behind Liam's sudden change of heart, Leyla saw red and lashed out at David's girlfriend, leaving fans convinced she is playing with fire.

Emmerdale viewers took to social media to share their panic that Leyla's outburst could see her become Meena's next victim...

Leyla might be meena’s next victim #emmerdaleJuly 19, 2021 See more

If I was Leyla I'd be sleeping with one eye open 😂😂July 19, 2021 See more

But while Leyla's a popular choice amongst fans to become Meena's next victim, people are also predictung that Liam, David, Jacob and even Meena's sister Manpreet should all be watching their backs...

Got a strong feeling meena will kill jacob or liam next maybe both #emmerdaleJuly 16, 2021 See more

With Emmerdale actor Jonny McPherson, who plays grieving Liam, confirming that Meena will kill once again, it seems no one in the village is safe while she is around.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now.