Emmerdale star Michael Wildman reportedly quits soap after 3 years

Emmerdale's Michael Wildman is apparently leaving the soap as Al and Chas' affair will be exposed.

Emmerdale actor Michael Wildman, who plays Al Chapman, has reportedly left the soap after 3 years.

The dodgy businessman is currently in the midst of an affair with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and is set to be exposed by his enemy and Chas' brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

The upcoming Emmerdale storyline sees Cain find Chas' burner phone and the string of messages between her and a mystery man. Cain then sets up a trap to discover the man's identity.

Cain, who is armed with a shotgun, finds out that the mystery man is Al and the pair have an intense showdown in a barn, where a shocking shooting ensues and apparently puts a brutal end to Al and Chas' affair.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), the actor has bowed out of the soap to pursue new roles.

A source told the publication: "Michael has really enjoyed his time at Emmerdale but it’s the right thing to move on.

“He’s had some massive storylines but all good things must come to an end.”

A horror shooting occurs between Cain Dingle and Al Chapman. (Image credit: ITV)

This news comes after it was announced that Emmerdale star Fiona Wade will be leaving the soap as Priya Sharma after 11 years.

Details of her exit storyline have not yet been revealed, but it is believed that Fiona also wants to pursue other opportunities.

Other characters who have also exited the soap recently are Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) who tragically died during the 50th anniversary storm week, which saw a vicious storm devastate the village.

Harriet was the first storm victim who lost her life after crashing a quad bike in the woods, which then exploded after being struck by lightning. She was then followed by the much-loved Liv, who passed away after being crushed by a caravan.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.