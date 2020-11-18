HBO Max is giving away the first episode of 'The Flight Attendant' for free

There are a lot of options in today's streaming world. Because of that, it's never easy picking your next new show. In acknowledgement of that (and obviously in hopes to drive some subscriptions) HBO Max will be giving away the first episode of their newest original, The Flight Attendant for free.

The series stars The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco and, if you watched the first trailer, you know that her character is having a pretty bad time.

Interested parties can watch the premiere of the series right now at www.hbomax.com/the-flight-attendant. If you for some reason want to wait to watch it live, the first episode will debut on HBO Max on November 26th. If you don't have HBO Max and have no interest in signing up for the service, you'll also be able to watch the episodes following the day that they air on HBO (if you have this you have HBO Max, by the way), On Demand, and TBS.

The series premiere episode of the Max Original dark comedic thriller THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT, starring Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”), is now available to stream for free at www.hbomax.com/the-flight-attendant ahead of its Thursday, November 26 premiere.



Following its debut on HBO Max, the series’ premiere episode will also air on HBO linear channel, On Demand, and on select partners’ streaming platforms starting FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT during a Free Preview Weekend offered by participating partners, as well as on TBS at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29 as part of an HBO Max-themed marathon over Thanksgiving weekend.



THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT officially takes flight on HBO Max with three episodes premiering THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26. The limited series continues with two new episodes on December 3, followed by two new episodes on December 10, leading up to the finale episode on December 17. The series is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. The series is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.



The series also stars Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.



In addition to streaming THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT, viewers can sample the most popular series from the HBO Max library on the HBOMax.com/watch-free page with no subscription needed. The page currently features more than two dozen episodes and programs available to stream for free including “A West Wing Special: When We All Vote” and series premiere episodes of “Lovecraft Country,” “Raised by Wolves,” “The Murders at White House Farm,” “Close Enough” and “Selena + Chef.”



THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions & Yes, Norman Productions. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers, and Suzanne McCormack is Co-Executive Producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.



Current HBO subscribers may have access to the HBO Max app as part of their HBO subscription and can visit HBOMax.com for more details.