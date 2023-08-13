How to watch 90 Day: The Last Resort: stream the reality break up show online

The next entry in the 90 Day franchise is here, with 90 Day: The Last Resort the newest spin-off in the ever-expanding tale of international love.

90 Day: The Last Resort takes couples who've starred in previous entries in the 90 Day-verse but are currently on the verge of breaking up, and brings in relationship experts to see if their issues can be sorted before it's too late.

So fans of the various 90 Day TV shows will find this required viewing, as it takes beloved duos and makes sure that they stay together (or at least, that their separation truly is the last resort).

So here's how to watch 90 Day: The Last Resort online.

How to watch 90 Day: The Last Resort in the US

You can watch 90 Day: The Last Resort online or on TV.

To catch it on cable, you'll need to watch TCL, where the show will debut on Monday, August 14 at 9 pm ET/PT, with subsequent episodes landing at that same time slot each week.

If you don't have cable, TCL is offered via a number of live TV streaming services including Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV.

If you want to simply stream the show online, you'll need access to the Discovery Plus library, which costs $4.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $6.99 for ad-free, making it one of the cheapest streaming services around. Discovery Plus' catalog is available to Max subscribers too, though that's pricier at $9.99 for the ad tier and $15.99 for ad-free.

How to watch 90 Day: The Last Resort in the UK

Save for 90 Day Fiancé: UK, you often have to wait a little while to watch 90 Day shows in the UK, and it's no exception here. There's currently no word on when The Last Resort will come to the UK, but we've a good idea as to where it'll air when it does.

90 Day shows generally come to Discovery Plus in the UK, so it's almost definite that that's where you'll be able to watch The Last Resort too.

Discovery Plus costs £4.99 per month or £39.99 per year to subscribe to, and you just need the entertainment plan, unless you want to stream sports as well.

How to watch 90 Day: The Last Resort everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch 90 Day: The Last Resort, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like the 90 Day-verse or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.