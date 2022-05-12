How to watch Eurovision 2022's Second Semi-Final online from anywhere

The Rasmus are just one of the acts you can look forward to seeing at tonight's Eurovision 2022 semi-final.

Trying to watch Eurovision 2022's second semi-final? Here's where you need to go.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is well underway now and we're about to find out which 10 countries will be completing the line-up for the Grand Final this Saturday.

Semi-Final 2 will see the remaining 18 acts from countries like Australia, Cyprus, Belgium and San Marino taking part; the full lineup and running order can be found at the end of this article.

Here's how to watch Eurovision 2022's second Semi-Final.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 Semi-Final 2 in the UK

It couldn't be much easier to tune into the second Eurovision 2022 live semi-final, as it is being screened at the same time and in the same place as the first semi-final.

Hosted once again by Rylan and Scott Mills, Semi-Final 2 takes place on Thursday, May 12 at 8 pm UK time on BBC Three and will be streamed for free on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Eurovision 2022's Second Semi-Final online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Eurovision 2022 online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch Eurovision 2022 online via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Eurovision 2022's Second Semi-final in the US

If you want to watch Eurovision 2022 in the US, you need to head to Peacock.

Peacock is streaming all three events from Eurovision 2022 live and on-demand this year, but you'll need to be paying for Peacock Premium to be able to tune in, as you can't watch Eurovision on Peacock's free tier.

The second semi-final gets underway on Thursday, May 12 at 3 pm ET.

Eurovision 2022: Semi-Final 2 lineup

Below you can find the running order for tonight's Eurovision 2022 live semi-final. It details the 18 acts will be taking part and which countries they represent.