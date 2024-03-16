How to watch France vs England: live stream Six Nations 2024 online

Can England keep their slim hopes of winning the Six Nations alive? A France vs England live stream will have the answers.

France vs England on Saturday, March 16, provides the climax of Super Saturday and the Six Nations 2024. Depending on earlier results in the day, there's an outside chance that the title could be on the line for the visitors but – tournament to win or not – there's nothing like Le Crunch to get pulses racing. Don't miss it.

The Six Nations 2024 match is airing for free in the UK on the ITVX streaming service. Don't worry if you're abroad right now, because you can watch France vs England live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

France were back to their powerful best in their 45-24 win in Wales last weekend. Fabien Galthieu beefed up his pack, who laid the bedrock for the backs to make merry in a comprehensive eight-try victory that also featured 20 points from the boot of Thomas Ramos and 25 unanswered points in the final quarter. Most impressive of all was scrum half Nolann Le Garrec, the 21-year-old displaying plenty of flair and brio missing while captain Antoine Dupont prepares for Sevens action in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Le Garrec's 40-yard reverse pass was a highlight of the tournament, a display of the sort of improvisation that was once the French stock in trade.

There was as much points scoring off the pitch as on it following England's 23-22 victory over defending champions Ireland last week. "Apparently we are the worst England team ever. We have done well for that accolade," said number eight Ben Earl, tongue firmly planted in cheek, in response the the criticism leveled at his side this tournament. Some of that was warranted – England's attack has been limited, while the blitz defense remains a work in progress – but there's little doubting the performance was the best of the Steve Borthwick era. Fly-half Marcus Smith's invention impressed off the bench, while Earl and fellow back-rower Sam Underhill were again superb at the breakdown. They must do without winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, however, who has suffered concussion symptoms this week after an excellent first start against Ireland.

If Ireland fail to pick up a losing bonus-point earlier in the day, an England win with a bonus point could secure an unlikely title. But whatever happens in Dublin, there's no better tournament finisher than Le Crunch. Make sure you know how to watch a France vs England live stream today. Luckily, we’ve got all the information on that below, including how to watch the Six Nations 2024 from anywhere.

Watch France vs England in the UK for free

In the UK, ITV is the joint broadcaster (with the BBC) for the Six Nations 2024. France vs England is being shown on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.20 pm UK time, ahead of the 8.00 pm kick-off. If you don't have a TV, then you'll be able to use <a href="https://www.itv.com/" data-link-merchant="itv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ITVX on your computer, phone, tablet or smart TV, as that lets you live stream from ITV channels. Here's <a href="https://www.whattowatch.com/how-to/how-to-watch-live-tv-on-itv-hub-stream-on-mobile-pc-ps4-xbox-smart-tv-and-more" data-link-merchant="whattowatch.com"" data-link-merchant="itv.com"">how to watch live TV on ITVX if you need a few more details. ITV1 and ITVX are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside the UK, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="whattowatch.com"" data-link-merchant="itv.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Watch France vs England in Ireland for free

RTÉ is the destination for fans in Ireland wanting to watch an France vs England live stream at the Six Nations 2024. France vs England will be shown live and for free on TV channel RTÉ2 and the <a href="https://www.rte.ie/player/" data-link-merchant="rte.ie"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">RTÉ Player streaming service. Kick-off is at 8.00 pm Irish time. Trying to access the platform while outside the UK? <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="rte.ie"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">You might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad. In Ireland, you don’t need a TV license to watch television on your computer, phone or other device.

Watch France vs England in the US

NBC Sports is the home of the Six Nations 2024 in the U.S., including France vs England, which will be streamed live on Peacock. The match kicks off at 4.00 pm ET / 1.00 pm PT. We also expect the match to be shown on delay on CNBC.

If you don't have cable you can use a cable replacement service like Sling or Fubo to get CNBC.

Though you get lots of extra channels, those services can be expensive, so signing up to Peacock, NBC's streaming service, could be a cheaper option. Prices starts at $5.99 per month for ad-enabled streaming or $11.99 for ad-free, and it's showing all of the Six Nations games, plus selected Premier League 2023/24 matches and host of top series.

Remember, if you're away from the US at the moment, you'll need a VPN to ensure you can still watch the France vs England live stream without being geo-blocked. Keep reading on to find out how to get yourself set up.

Watch France vs England in Australia

In Australia, online streaming service Stan Sport is the exclusive broadcaster of the Six Nations 2024, including France vs England. The match kicks off on Sunday, March 17 at 7.00 am AEDT, so make sure the coffee is brewing.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $12 Stan sub). Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

Not in Australia right now? Make sure you get yourself a VPN to ensure you don't miss a second of the France vs England live stream.

Watch France vs England everywhere else

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a national broadcaster is streaming the Six Nations 2024, particularly if your country has a team playing in the tournament.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the rugby. Thankfully, if you're travelling you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the Six Nations Championship as you would in your home country. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Six Nations 2024 fixtures

Here are the remaining fixtures of this year's Six Nations:

