How to watch India vs New Zealand: live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online or on TV

India and New Zealand may already be through to the knockout stages of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, but both sides will still be eager to assert their dominance in Dubai this weekend. You can watch India vs New Zealand live streams on Willow and Sling TV in the US, Star Sports in India, Sky Sport in New Zealand and for free in Pakistan, with this final group game taking place on Sunday, March 2 from 4am ET / 1am PT.

After a tight-ish match against Bangladesh first up, India made life a misery for 'hosts' Pakistan in the UAE to ensure an early exit for their bitter rivals. For Virat Kohli, it was the chance to convert a scarcely credible 51st ODI century, and a stroll for the Men in Blue through to the semi-finals.

New Zealand have had an equally comfortable time so far. Pakistan poised them no problems at all in the opening encounter of the tournament, and they tamed the Tigers with ease last Monday. Michael Bracewell and Will O'Rourke have combined spin and seam to take 10 wickets between them, while ever faithful Tom Latham has impressed with bat in hand.

Whoever wins this qualifies top of Group A and — in theory — will get the easier passage through to the final. Below is all the information you need to live stream India vs New Zealand and watch cricket online or on TV.

How to watch India vs New Zealand online for FREE

Along with every other match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, India vs New Zealand will stream for FREE in Pakistan on Ten Sports and PTV Sports.

Ten Sports (via Tamasha) and PTV are both free to watch online in Pakistan.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in the US

To watch India vs New Zealand stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV (and an alarm clock — this and all matches start at 4am ET / 1am PT). It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet in a choice of languages. And there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find Willow TV deals from only $10 per month or from $50 for six months of live cricket.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in India

You can watch India vs New Zealand on the Star Sports Network in India, where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream this and every match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online, the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K, or pay as little as ₹199 if you only intend to watch on mobile.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in New Zealand

Sky Sport subscribers will be able to watch every minute of this Black Caps match and the entire ICC Champions Trophy, meaning you can also stream India vs New Zealand online via Sky Go. You'll be in for a late one, though, with this match starting at 10pm NZDT.

Alternatively, you can sign up to Sky Sport Now for a more flexible contract, costing $49.99 per month or $499.99 for a whole year.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament in the UK, including India vs New Zealand from 9am UK on Sunday.

Sky TV base packages start from £15 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in Australia

The 2025 Champions Trophy has found a home on Amazon in Australia. All matches are scheduled to start at 8pm AEDT on the service, including India vs New Zealand.

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you'll be able to watch matches on Prime Video as part of that subscription. If not, it will cost you $9.99 a month or a great value $79.99 for a full year. And that's after you've taken advantage of a 30-day free trial of Prime.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live cricket, you might run into some problems as your normal stream will almost certainly be geo-blocked. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to cricket, your favorite sports and other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

When does India vs New Zealand begin?

This ICC Champions Trophy match between India vs New Zealand takes place on Sunday, March 2.

It's scheduled to start at 1pm local time in Dubai, which is 4am ET / 1am PT / 9am UK / 2.30 pm IST / 8pm AEDT / 10pm NZDT.

All you need to know about India vs New Zealand

What is the India vs New Zealand venue? This game, along with all of India's matches at the 2025 Champions Trophy, will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. They have already won their first two matches here, beating Bangladesh and Pakistan. Having become a home for the Pakistan national team after the country was deemed a no-go zone in 2009, the 25,000-capacity ground has been a regular cricket venue since — it even hosted the Men's T20 World Cup Final in 2021. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim holds the record for the highest ODI innings at the stadium, smashing 144 off 150 balls against Sri Lanka in 2018. India's Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have both scored centuries here during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

What is the head-to-head record between India vs New Zealand? Head-to-head in ODIs only Played: 118

IND won: 60

NZ won: 54

Tied: 1

No result: 7

What are the India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy squads? India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Group A fixtures

Wednesday, February 19

Pakistan vs New Zealand — Karachi New Zealand won by 60 runs

Thursday, February 20

Bangladesh vs India — Dubai India won by 6 wickets

Sunday, February 23

Pakistan vs India — Dubai India won by 6 wickets

Monday, February 24

Bangladesh vs New Zealand — Rawalpindi New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Thursday, February 27

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — Rawalpindi

Sunday, March 2

New Zealand vs India — Dubai

Group A standings