How to watch JFK: One Day In America online or on TV

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of one of the most shocking events of the 20th century, JFK: One Day In America is coming on Sunday, November 5, to look back over what really happened on Friday, November 22, 1963.

A follow-up to 9/11: One Day In America, this new documentary about the assassination of John F. Kennedy isn't just going to recite the events of the day. Instead, it takes a more human and emotional look at the death of this leader, through the eyes of people present and those who were affected by the events.

This three-parter could well be the ultimate watch for people who are fascinated by the event. So how do you catch it?

Here's how you can watch JFK: One Day In America from the US or other regions around the world.

How to watch JFK: One Day In America in the US

You have two options for watching JFK: One Day In America, one on your TV and the other online.

The cable debut of the doc is on National Geographic on Sunday, November 5 at 8/7c. This popular cable channel is available on several live TV streaming services too, if you're a cord cutter or just prefer these apps.

Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV (on its Ultimate plan) or YouTube TV will all let you stream the Nat Geo channel over the internet.

Alternatively, you could wait until Monday, November 6, because that's when JFK will be added to Hulu, letting you stream the show. Hulu is available for $7.99 per month or $17.99 ad-free, or as part of the Disney Bundle along with Disney Plus for $9.99 per month. You also get access if you sign up to Hulu's live TV streaming service, mentioned above.

How to watch JFK: One Day In America in the UK

There's no option to watch JFK: One Day In America on the TV in the UK. Instead, you'll have to stream the show when it arrives on Monday, November 6.

You can watch JFK online using Disney Plus, where it'll arrive under the National Geographic banner, joining many other documentaries. This streamer costs £4.99 for its cheapest plan, £7.99 for its ad-free one or £10.99 for the Premium one (all of this is since price hikes on Wednesday, November 1).

How to watch JFK: One Day In America in Australia

As in the UK, Australian streaming fans will be able to watch JFK: One Day In America using Disney Plus, which gets all of Nat Geo's content.

Disney Plus costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year, saving you two months' subscription if you sign up for a whole year.