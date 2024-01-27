How to watch Medvedev vs Sinner: live stream Australian Open 2024 men's final online for free

Melbourne Park is preparing itself to crown a first-time men's Australian Open winner this weekend, as Russian Daniil Medvedev and Italian Jannik Sinner go head-to-head in the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, January 28.

You can watch Medvedev vs Sinner in the US, UK, and for FREE in Australia on 9Now. But don't worry if you're abroad while it's on because you can watch Medvedev vs Sinner live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

For a while there during his epic semi-final with Alexander Zvererv, Medvedev must surely have thought that 2024 was going to be yet another near miss for him Down Under. Two sets behind and heading into a tie-break with the German in the ascendancy, the stubborn Russian outlasted his opponent to come through the grudge match victoriously.

Medvedev has reached two finals here before and he's really had to scrap his way to a hat-trick, being taken all the way by Hubert Hurkacz and Emil Ruusuvuori earlier in the tournament.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about Sinner's fabulous 3-1 win over Novak Djokovic in his semi-final was that it wasn't necessarily that surprising. The Italian defeated the GOAT twice as recently as November and hadn't lost a single set at Melbourne Park heading into the encounter. He made such a fast start, taking a two-set advantage in double quick time, that not even the great Djokovic could overturn it.

The world number 4 now has the opportunity to become the youngest Australian Open winner since — you guessed it — Novak Djokovic. There's no denying he has the talent and form to go on and lift the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup on Sunday, but will the 22-year-old's nerve match the occasion?

The first Australian Open final without Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafa Nadal since 2005, is this finally the passing of the baton to a new generation? Find out as we explain your best options for getting a Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner live stream, including how to watch Australian Open 2024 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Medvedev vs Sinner for free

If you're in Australia, you can watch the men's Australian Open final for FREE. It's scheduled to start at 7.30 pm AEDT on Sunday.

You can tune in to Channel 9 or the streaming service 9Now, which has live streams of ongoing matches, as well as highlights for each of the matches that have already taken place.

If you're an Aussie trying to access 9Now while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to allow you to watch Australian Open tennis from abroad.

How to watch Medvedev vs Sinner in the US

The Medvedev vs Sinner final will take place in the early hours of Sunday, January 28 with a start time of 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT in the US.

Our top recommendation for catching Medvedev vs Sinner would be to use the streaming service ESPN Plus. It's covering every single serve, smash and volley of the tournament and, according to ESPN, its streaming service "will stream all rounds on all courts live". Simple!

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year for a subscription, but many people sign up via the Disney Bundle, which offers it alongside Hulu and Disney Plus from just $14.99 per month.

If you have cable, then you'll also be able to watch Medvedev vs Sinner live on ESPN2. Alternatively, stream ESPN2 through various live TV streaming services.

DirecTV offers it in its Entertainment package for $79.99 per month (or its higher tiers), Fubo has it in the basic Pro package at $79.99 per month (or through its 7-day free trial), and Sling TV has it in its Orange plan from $40 per month (or its Orange + Blue package which is $55 per month) and half-price for your first month.

How to watch Medvedev vs Sinner in the UK

To watch the men's Australian Open final in the UK, you'll have to have either Eurosport on your TV package or to sign up to Discovery Plus.

For the latter, you'll need the Standard Discovery Plus plan (as opposed to Basic), which costs £6.99 a month and has no annual option (something worth emphasizing, seeing as the Basic plan does offer an annual option, but won't let you watch the tennis).

The Australian Open final will start at 8.30 am UK on Sunday morning.

How to watch Medvedev vs Sinner from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Medvedev vs Sinner on any of the streaming services above by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time does Medvedev vs Sinner match begin?

Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner is slated to start at 7.30 pm AEDT local time. So that's 8.30 am UK / 3.30 am ET / 12.30 am PT on Sunday, January 28.

Although some earlier rounds often see scheduled start times get moved back owing to prior matches running for longer, that won't happen for the final.

All you need to know about Medvedev vs Sinner

What court is Medvedev vs Sinner on? Daniil Medvedev vs Jannik Sinner will take place at Melbourne Park's Rod Laver Arena — the venue's main court. Named for Australia's multi-Grand Slam winning tennis player Rod Laver who dominated the men's game in the 1960s, it holds just shy of 15,000 fans (14,820 to be precises) and was the first ever tennis venue to feature a retractable roof when it was completed and opened in 1988.

What is the Medvedev vs Sinner head-to-head record? Daniil Medvedev may have the superior head-to-head record overall with six wins, but Jannik Sinner has won each of their last three encounters. Sunday's final will be the first time that they have met in a Grand Slam. Played: 9

Medvedev won: 6

Sinner won: 3