How to watch Scamanda: stream the Amanda Riley docuseries online

Many TV shows are made based on popular podcasts, and Scamanda is one of those; it comes out on Thursday, January 30.

Scamanda is about a woman called Amanda Riley, who began to chronicle her experiences with cancer online while supported by her church community.

However people began to realize that there was more to Riley's story than she was letting on, and eventually a private investigator began to set about exposing an alleged scam that the woman was weaving.

To find out more, here's how to watch Scamanda online or on TV.

How to watch Scamanda in the US

There are live TV or streaming ways to watch Scamanda.

On live TV, you can tune into ABC at 9 pm ET/PT every Thursday from Thursday, January 30. There are three episodes so the subsequent ones will play on February 6 & 13.

If you have already cut the cord, most live TV streaming services include ABC In their channel list including Sling TV, Fubo, DirecTV or Hulu with Live TV. The latter may be the best pick for reasons we'll get to.

Your other option for watching Scamanda is by using Hulu. Each episode will make its way onto the streaming service the day after it airs on ABC; that's Friday, January 31 for the first episode and then the 7th and 14th of February.

Hulu costs $9.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier or $18.99 for ad-free watching. You can also get access via the Disney Bundle, which combines it with Disney Plus for just $10.99 monthly, or via Hulu with Live TV (I said it would come up!). On certain tiers of this latter live TV streaming service you also get access to Hulu.

Can you watch Scamanda in the UK or Australia

At the time of writing, no release date for Scamanda in the UK or Australia has been announced, but we'll let you know when that changes.

Based on precedent, the series could come to Disney Plus. The streamer often releases ABC or Hulu original series under its Star banner internationally, and so it might be the same this time around.

There's no indication if that's the case though, or when that could happen. We could get more news when the show wraps up in the US, so on Friday, February 14, but we'll have to see.