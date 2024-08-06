How to watch the 2024 Olympic taekwondo online or on TV

One of the later-starting events of the 2024 Olympic Games is the Olympic taekwondo, which begins on Wednesday, August 7 and then runs up until the penultimate day of the Paris Games on Saturday, August 10.

Taekwondo celebrates its ninth appearance at the summer games in Paris, after first showing up in the 1988 Olympics, and in Paris there are 8 events being contested with an equal split between men’s and women’s ones.

The Korean martial art joins the likes of Olympic judo, Olympic boxing and Olympic fencing as one of the combat sports contested during the 2024 games, and like Olympic wrestling it starts later than those others in the schedule.

So here’s how to watch the Olympic taekwondo from around the world, and we’ve also got extra information on the events for keen fans.

How to watch the Olympic taekwondo in the US

If you live in the US, you can use NBC's channels to catch some Olympic coverage, including possibly the Olympic taekwondo but the broadcaster's main effort for showing the games is using its streaming service Peacock.

Peacock is hosting live streams of every single Olympic event, making it perfect for sports not being shown on prime time TV like the Olympic taekwondo. It also has a range of features intended to improve your Olympic watching experience, including the ability to stream four different sports at once.

Peacock costs $5.99 for its basic, ad-enabled tier and $11.99 for its ad-free one, and there are annual plans at $59.99 and $119.99 respectively if you’d rather stick around for the long haul. You can sign up below.

How to watch the Olympic taekwondo in the UK

The best way to watch the Olympic taekwondo in the UK is via the streaming service Discovery Plus. The streamer is offering live streams of every Olympic event, showing unbroken coverage of the sport, and so it’ll be your best way to watch non-stop taekwondo.

You’ll need to sign up for Discovery Plus’ Standard tier, which normally costs £6.99 per month, but until the end of the games it’s been discounted. If you sign up until Sunday, August 11, your monthly bill will be just £3.99 until the end of the year.

If you don’t want to pay to watch the Olympic games, the BBC is also showing some coverage, but its streams will likely only show prime time sports; there’s no way to know if taekwondo will be included.

The BBC is showing one stream that’ll alternate between its TV channels BBC One and BBC Two, and another exclusively online on BBC Sport and iPlayer, so two events will be shown at any one time.

How to watch the Olympic taekwondo in Australia

If you’re in Australia, the best way to watch all of the Olympic taekwondo events is via the streaming service 9Now, which is free to use. 9Now is set to host live streams of all of the Olympic competitions so you'll be able to find boxing through its website or app.

This is because Channel Nine has the rights to broadcast the Olympic games in Australia and 9Now is its streaming service. It's also set to show some of the events on its TV channels like Nine, but it'll likely cycle between different concurrent events rather than sticking with one. So 9Now will be better for taekwondo fans.

How to watch the Olympic taekwondo everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch all of teh Olympic taekwondo events, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic taekwondo schedule

Here’s the Olympic taekwondo schedule, as per the Olympics website. All times are in Paris local time, or CET, which is eight hours behind AEST, one ahead of the UK, six ahead of ET or nine ahead of ET.

Wednesday, August 7

8 am: men’s -58kg qualification

8:09 am: women’s -49kg qualification

8:33 am: women’s -49kg round of 16

8:46 am: men’s -58kg round of 16

1:30 pm: women’s -49kg quarter-finals

1:40 pm: men’s -58kg quarter-finals

3:21 pm: women’s -49kg semi-finals

3:36 pm: men’s -58kg semi-finals

6:30 pm: women’s -49kg repechages

6:40 pm: men’s -58kg repechages

7:19 pm: women’s -49kg bronze medal contests

7:34 pm: men’s -58kg bronze medal contests

8:19 pm: women’s -49kg gold medal contest

8:37 pm: men’s -58kg gold medal contest

Thursday, August 8

8 am: men’s -68kg qualification

8:09 am: women’s -57kg qualification

8:21 am: men’s -68kg round of 16

1:30 pm: men’s -68kg quarter-finals

1:40 pm: women’s -57kg quarter-finals

3:11 pm: men’s -68kg semi-finals

3:24 pm: women’s -57kg semi-finals

6:30 pm: men’s -68kg repechages

6:40 pm: women’s -57kg repechages

7:19 pm: men’s -68kg bronze medal contests

7:34 pm: women’s -57kg bronze medal contests

8:19 pm: men’s -68kg gold medal contest

8:37 pm: women’s -57kg gold medal contest

Friday, August 9

8 am: men’s -80kg qualification

8:09 am: women’s -67kg qualification

8:21 am: men’s -80kg round of 16

1:30 pm: women’s -67kg quarter-finals

1:40 pm: men’s -80kg quarter-finals

3:11 pm: women’s -67kg semi-finals

3:24 pm: men’s -80kg semi-finals

6:30 pm: women’s -67kg repechages

6:40 pm: men’s -80kg repechages

7:19 pm: women’s -67kg bronze medal contests

7:34 pm: men’s -80kg bronze medal contests

8:19 pm: women’s -67kg gold medal contest

8:37 pm: men’s -80kg gold medal contest

Saturday, August 10

8 am: men’s +80kg qualification

8:09 am: women’s +67kg qualification

8:21 am: men’s +80kg round of 16

1:30 pm: men’s +80kg quarter-finals

1:40 pm: women’s +67kg quarter-finals

3:21 pm: men’s +80kg semi-finals

3:36 pm: women’s +67kg semi-finals

6:30 pm: men’s +80kg repechages

6:40 pm: women’s +67kg repechages

7:19 pm: men’s +80kg bronze medal contests

7:34 pm: women’s +67kg bronze medal contests

8:19 pm: men’s +80kg gold medal contest

8:37 pm: women’s +67kg gold medal contest

All you need to know about the Olympic taekwondo

When does the Olympic taekwondo begin? The Olympic taekwondo events begin on Wednesday, August 7, and two events will play each day from then until Saturday, August 10.

Which events make up the Olympic taekwondo? There are eight Olympic taekwondo events: four men’s and four women’s. Here are each of them: Men’s

58kg

68kg

80kg

+80kg

49kg

57kg

67kg

+67kg

Where does the Olympic Taekwondo tournament take place The Olympic taekwondo contest is being held at Paris’ Grand Palais, a massive exhibition center and architectural wonder in the heart of the city. The Grand Palais has been around for over a century, though it was renovated ready for the Olympics and Paralympics. During the games, it’s also hosting the Olympic fencing competition.

How to watch other Olympic sports

If you want specific information on other Olympic sports, here are guides we have to the other activities which will be shown as part of the Paris Olympic games: