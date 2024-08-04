How to watch the 2024 Olympic wrestling online or on TV, inc. schedule and events

One of the later sports to show up at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris is the Olympic wrestling events, which join the tournament's roster from Monday, August 5.

Wrestling is a classic Olympic sport that's only missed one modern Olympic games: the 1900 one which, co-incidentally, was also in Paris. Unlike most other sports at the world's foremost sporting tournament, it's actually lost events as time's gone on, and currently sits at 18 different events (down from a high of 20 which it enjoyed for many years).

There are two types of wrestling being contested at the Olympics: freestyle and Greco-Roman, with the medals split evenly between Greco-Roman, men's freestyle and women's freestyle.

You can find out more about the Olympic wrestling events below but before that, we'll help you figure out what you're here for: advice on how to watch the Olympic wrestling from around the world.

How to watch the Olympic wrestling in the US

The best way to watch all of the 2024 Paris Olympics, including the wrestling, is by using NBC's streaming service called Peacock. This costs $5.99 per month for its standard subscription or $11.99 monthly for its ad-free plan.

Peacock, available as an app on your phone or TV or through a web browser, will let you watch live streams of every single event you can think of (as long as it's a real Olympic event).

You'll even be able to use Peacock to watch up to four sports at once, or set reminders for upcoming events that you're excited to see.

Some Olympic coverage may also be broadcast on NBC, if you'd rather watch on TV, but this will likely be a stream that flips between different sports. If you'd just like to watch wrestling, then Peacock is the one for you.

How to watch the Olympic wrestling in the UK

You might have a little bit of trouble watching all of the Olympic wrestling events in the UK.

Free broadcasting rights fall to the BBC, which is hosting two separate streams; each of which will jump between different sports at different times.

First, on live TV, one stream will alternate between BBC One and BBC Two, with 250 hours of sports scheduled for this option. Secondly, iPlayer will be showing a second stream of different sports, which it's called Olympics Extra. Given that iPlayer also lets you watch live TV channels, this streaming service will be a handy way to watch all of the BBC's coverage.

Both of these streams will show you certain moments of each event before changing to a different sport, so if you want to watch the Olympic wrestling events from start to finish, the BBC won't be right for you.

Luckily, there's another option, in the form of Discovery Plus. This streaming service, which usually costs £6.99 per month for its necessary tier but can be picked up for just £3.99 in a limited-time deal, is offering on-demand live streams of the various sports and matches during the Olympics.

How to watch the Olympic wrestling in Australia

For you Olympic wrestling fans in Australia, you won't need to pay to watch the events, because they'll all be free to watch on the streaming service 9Now.

9Now, the streaming service of Channel Nine, is set to host individual live streams for each Olympic event, so you can log in and watch wrestling to your heart's content (or whichever other sport you'd like to see).

Some of Channel Nine's TV channels, like Nine, may also show Olympic coverage at certain times. However this won't let you watch non-stop single sports like wrestling, so 9Now is still your way to go.

How to watch the Olympic wrestling everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Olympic wrestling, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic wrestling schedule

This schedule will help you figure out which rounds and events are taking place on each day.

Generally speaking, play begins at 11 am local time each day (that's 5 am ET/3 am PT/10 am UK/7 pm AEST) apart from on the first day where it's four hours later. The next two hours will be full of various events.

Then, after a break, wrestling continues at 6:15 pm (or 12:15 pm ET/10:15 am PT/5:15 pm UK/2:15 am AEST the next day) for a few more hours.

Monday, August 5

Greco-Roman 60kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Greco-Roman 130kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Women's freestyle 68kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Tuesday, August 6

Greco-Roman 60kg: repechage & final

Greco-Roman 77kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Greco-Roman 97kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Greco-Roman 130kg: repechage & final

Women's freestyle 50kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Women's freestyle 68kg: repechage & final

Wednesday, August 7

Greco-Roman 67kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Greco-Roman 77kg: repechage & final

Greco-Roman 87kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Greco-Roman 97kg: repechage & final

Women's freestyle 53kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Women's freestyle 50kg: repechage & final

Thursday, August 8

Men's freestyle 57kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Men's freestyle 86kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Greco-Roman 67kg: repechage & final

Greco-Roman 87kg: repechage & final

Women's freestyle 53kg: repechage & final

Women's freestyle 57kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Friday, August 9

Men's freestyle 57kg: repechage & final

Men's freestyle 74kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Men's freestyle 86kg: repechage & final

Men's freestyle 125kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Women's freestyle 57kg: repechage & final

Women's freestyle 62kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Saturday, August 10

Men's freestyle 65kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Men's freestyle 74kg: repechage & final

Men's freestyle 97kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Men's freestyle 125kg: repechage & final

Women's freestyle 62kg: repechage & final

Women's freestyle 76kg: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Sunday, August 11

Men's freestyle 65kg: repechage & final

Men's freestyle 97kg: repechage & final

Women's freestyle 76kg: repechage & final

All you need to know about the Olympic wrestling

When does the Olympic wrestling begin? The Olympic wrestling events begin rather late in the schedule of the games, taking place in the final week of activities. The first events begin on Monday, August 5, and they'll run up until Sunday, August 11.

Which events make up the Olympic wrestling? There are three strands of Olympic wrestling taking place: freestyle, Greco-Roman and women, each with six different weight categories. As you can tell by the name, women will only compete in the 'women' section which is freestyle wrestling, while men will compete in both freestyle and Greco-Roman styles. Here's the full list of events: Greco-Roman

60kg

67kg

77kg

87kg

97kg

130kg

Men's freestyle

57kg

65kg

74kg

86kg

97kg

125kg

Women's freestyle

50kg

53kg

57kg

62kg

68kg

76kg

Where does the Olympic wrestling tournament take place The Olympic wrestling events will all take places in the Grand Palais Éphémère, which is being renamed to the Champ de Mars Arena for the Olympics. It's a temporary building created to host the Olympics and some other events while work is undertaken on the Grand Palais. This Paris venue is set to host two events during the Olympics: wrestling and also judo.

How to watch other Olympic sports

