How to watch the 2024 Olympic weightlifting online or on TV

Only the strongest can win in the Olympic weightlifting events, which begin on Wednesday, August 7 as one of the final events to be contested in the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Weightlifting has been a stalwart feature of the Olympic games ever since the first modern iteration in 1896, even if it hasn't shown up to every single one. Since 2000, Olympic weightlifting has been dominated by China, and so the country will be the one to beat in Paris.

By the time the Olympic weightlifting has begun, hundreds of Olympic medals have already been handed out as part of the 2024 Summer games, but with 10 events on the line, weightlifting could help one country nix a lead in the medal charts.

So here's how to watch the Olympic weightlifting online or on TV.

How to watch the Olympic weightlifting in the US

To watch the Olympic weightlifting you could try to use your cable plan, with a few NBC-owned channels including E!, USA and NBC Sports expected to air snippets from the games. But for a reliable way to watch weightlifting in demand, we'd recommend Peacock.

Peacock is NBCUniversal's online streaming service, and it starts at $5.99 per month for its basic ad-enabled plan, with different prices for ad-free streaming or an annual subscription.

Not only is Peacock set to host live streams of every Olympic event, but its platform will offer features to let you enjoy the Olympics as much as possible. You'll be able to stream four sports at once, keep updated with medal information and even schedule upcoming events.

How to watch the Olympic weightlifting in the UK

The best way to watch the Olympic weightlifting is via Discovery Plus. This streaming service has been airing every event of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

A free option exists for UK Olympic viewing although it cuts between different sports rather than staying on one, which may make it unreliable for watching weightlifting. This is the BBC, which is showing some sports on its TV channels (BBC One and BBC Two) and has another live stream on the streaming service iPlayer.

How to watch the Olympic weightlifting in Australia

We'd recommend making 9Now your means of streaming Olympic events, including of course the Olympic weightlifting, and that's because the Channel Nine streaming service is set to offer over 40 channels of live Olympic coverage. At this late point of the Olympics, it's almost guaranteed that weightlifting will be shown this way.

Best of all, 9Now is free to use, so you won't have to pay anything in order to catch the sports.

Some of Channel Nine's TV channels are expected to show Olympic coverage too but 9Now will be a more reliable way to catch weightlifting on demand.

How to watch the Olympic weightlifting everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Olympic weightlifting, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic weightlifting schedule

Here's when each Olympic weightlifting event starts, and there are no heats or repechage rounds, so medals will be handed out in each session.

Wednesday, August 7

9 am ET/6 am PT/2 pm UK/11 pm AEST: men's 61kg

1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT/6:30 pm UK/3:30 am AEST (next day): women's 49kg

Thursday, August 8

9 am ET/6 am PT/2 pm UK/11 pm AEST: women's 59kg

1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT/6:30 pm UK/3:30 am AEST (next day): men's 73kg

Friday, August 9

9 am ET/6 am PT/2 pm UK/11 pm AEST: men's 89kg

1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT/6:30 pm UK/3:30 am AEST (next day): women's 71kg

Saturday, August 10

2:30 am ET/11:30 pm PT (previous day)/10:30 am UK/7:30 pm AEST: men's 102kg

10 am ET/7 am PT/3 pm UK/midnight AEST: men's 81kg

2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT/7:30 pm UK/4:30 am AEST (next day): men's +102kg

Sunday, August 11

2:30 am ET/11:30 pm PT (previous day)/10:30 am UK/7:30 pm AEST: women's +81kg

All you need to know about the Olympic weightlifting

When does the Olympic weightlifting begin? One of the latest-starting sports in the Paris Olympics, the Olympic weightlifting won't begin until Wednesday, August 7, From here the events proceed until Sunday, August 11, when the last one wraps up the Olympics.

Which events make up the Olympic weightlifting? Ten different events make up the Olympic weightlifting competition: five for men and five for women, at different weight classes. Here's the full list: Men

61kg

73kg

89kg

102kg

+102kg

Women's

49kg

59kg

71kg

81kg

+81kg

Where does the Olympic weightlifting tournament take place The Olympic weightlifting will be hosted in the South Paris Arena, which Olympic fans will be very used to at this point. This large exhibition center in Paris has also hosted the indoor volleyball, table tennis and handball competitions.

