How to watch the Eurovision 2022 Grand Final online from anywhere

Want to watch the Eurovision 2022 Grand Final? Here's how.

After an exciting week of buildup, the stage is set for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin, and the lineup is decided for the biggest musical competition of the year.

This is the 66th edition of the competition, and 40 countries have been whittled down to 25 finalists who are all hoping to be crowned this year's champions.

Who will be following in Måneskin's footsteps this year? Here's how to watch the Eurovision 2022 Grand Final online anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Eurovision 2022 Grand Final in the UK

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is set to take place on Saturday, May 14 at 8 pm in the UK. You'll be able to watch the show on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the Eurovision 2022 Grand Final online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch Eurovision 2022 online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on.

From laptops to smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles, and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it's in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there. Not only because it is straightforward and easy to use, but it also has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month without paying a penny, and if you sign up for an annual plan you can get 3 months' access absolutely free!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. Plus it'll help keep your network traffic away from any prying eyes on public networks. And it's a great way to watch Eurovision 2022 online via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Eurovision 2022 Grand Final in the US

Just like both Eurovision semi-finals, you'll find the main event over on Peacock, as the streaming service is the exclusive home of Eurovision in the US.

The only catch is you'll need to be subscribed to either of the Peacock Premium plans, as free members won't be able to tune into the show.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Grand Final starts at 3 pm ET on Saturday, May 14.

Eurovision 2022 Grand Final Lineup

Below you can find the running order for the Eurovision 2022 Grand Final, as well as which countries they represent.