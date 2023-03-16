How to watch the F1 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix online: stream from around the world

The second F1 race of 2023 is here, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix taking place on March 19. This guide will help you figure out where to stream it.

After a long wait, in which we'd had to rely on Formula E and F1: Drive to Survive to fill our motor-racing cravings, the F1 season truly started on March 5 in Bahrain. After Max Verstappen's victory in that race, Formula 1 fans are no doubt looking to Saudi Arabia to bring the same drama.

In this article, we'll make sure you know how to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, whether you're living in the US, UK or somewhere else. We've also got a wider guide on how to watch the entire F1 2023 season, though this piece focuses specifically on the second race.

How to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the US

You'll want to use ESPN to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as the race airs on that channel on Sunday.

However, if you're a big F1 fan, you'll also be able to use ESPN 2, ESPN 3 and ESPN Deportes in the run-up to the race for extra coverage, including practice runs and the qualifiers.

Plenty of live TV streaming services provide ESPN channels, which is good news for people without a cable plan. Sling TV (on its $40-per-month Orange plan), FuboTV ($74.99 per month) Hulu with Live TV ($74.99 per month) and YouTube TV ($64.99 per month) are all options.

There's an alternative option for people who do have a cable plan though, or those who want to save money, and that's F1's own service called F1 TV. Its Pro option lets you stream the race, including footage from onboard cameras. Check out F1 TV here (opens in new tab).

How to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in the UK

To stream F1 in the UK, you need to use Sky Sports, and that includes for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

If you look at the Sky Sports channel line-up, you can probably guess which to use: Sky Sports F1 is a whole channel dedicated to non-stop F1 coverage, including qualifiers and practices.

If you don't currently have Sky Sports, it's £24 per month on top of your standard Sky TV subscription, so you can get them bundled together for £46. However if the only sport you want is F1, you can get that alone added on top of Sky TV, which costs an extra £15 per month. Find out more here (opens in new tab).

How to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Australia

You'll need to use Fox Sports to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix live in Australia, with Foxtel and Kayo Sports alternatives for streaming online.

Free-to-air TV channel Ten Play shows the F1 highlights. You won't have to pay a cent, but can't stream the race live.

How to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix everywhere else

If you're keen to watch the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like F1 and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What you need to know about the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Where does the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix take place? The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix takes place in the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The JCC is 6.174km long and it has 27 turns, making it longer and more winding than the Bahrain International Circuit, which opened the season on two weeks ago.

Who is racing in the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix take place? Ten teams are taking place in the F1 2023 season, with each fielding two drivers. You can find them here:

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen (Alfa Romeo-Ferrari): Zhou Guanyu & Valtteri Bottas

(Alfa Romeo-Ferrari): Zhou Guanyu & Valtteri Bottas Scuderia AlphaTauri (AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT): Nyck de Vries & Yuki Tsunoda

(AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT): Nyck de Vries & Yuki Tsunoda BWT Alpine F1 Team (Alpine-Fenault): Pierre Gasly & Esteban Ocon

(Alpine-Fenault): Pierre Gasly & Esteban Ocon Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (Aston Martin Aramco-Mercedes): Fernando Alonso & Lance Stroll

(Aston Martin Aramco-Mercedes): Fernando Alonso & Lance Stroll Scuderia Ferrari (Ferrari): Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz Jr.

(Ferrari): Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz Jr. MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (Haas-Ferrari): Kevin Magnussen & Nico Julkenberg

(Haas-Ferrari): Kevin Magnussen & Nico Julkenberg McLaren F1 Team (McLaren-Mercedes): Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri

(McLaren-Mercedes): Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team (Mercedes): Lewis Hamilton & George Russell

(Mercedes): Lewis Hamilton & George Russell Oracle Red Bull Racing (Red Bull Racing-Honda RBPT): Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez

(Red Bull Racing-Honda RBPT): Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez Williams Racing (Williams-Mercedes): Logan Sargeant & Alexander Albon