How to watch the France vs Morocco World Cup 2022 semi-final online from anywhere

The final semi-final of the World Cup 2022 is between Morocco and France, with the December 14 match deciding which of the two teams will move onto the World Cup final.

While France is a legendary football team, Morocco has been surprising everyone this tournament and has steamrolled through both Spain and Portugal (two close neighbors to each other and Morocco, which might make family gatherings awkward) in the knockout round, to get to this point.

Neither team will get knocked out of the tournament depending on the result of this match, as while the winner will play in the final on December 18, the loser will play in the third-place play-off the day prior.

To see this second World Cup semi-final, we've written this guide to help you work out how to stream the game from around the world.

How to watch France vs Morocco in the US

France vs Morocco kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT.

You can watch the match on Fox, or foxsports.com (opens in new tab), and there are some live TV streaming services that offer Fox if you don't have a cable subscription. FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV will all let you stream the match, and the latter is the cheapest.

Another option is NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. The service is hosting a simulcast from Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo, as long as you're on the $4.99-a-month Premium plan.

How to watch France vs Morocco in the UK

France vs Morocco begins at 7 pm GMT (if you're happy watching the team that knocked the UK out).

The game is airing on ITV1, but another option to watch it for anyone with an internet connection and a screen is ITVX, and we've got a guide on how to use ITVX to watch live TV here.

How to watch France vs Morocco from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the France vs Morocco game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

France vs Morocco: important information

When does France vs Morocco kick off? France vs Morocco kicks off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT/7 pm GMT. It's the only game on December 14, and afterward there will be a two-day break before the third-place play-off.

Where does France vs Morocco take place? France vs Morocco takes place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. A 68,000-seater, it's the second-biggest stadium being used for the tournament, and the game is sure to draw a crowd.

What you need to know about the match

While the 2022 World Cup has been rife with upsets, none have been as surprising as Morocco's performance in the tournament.

Despite only having progressed past the group stage once before, and not having even qualified for 20 years before the 2018 event, Morocco has smashed its way into the semi-final with a series of unexpected victories.

The team beat Portugal in the quarter-final and Spain in the Round of 16, two teams that (previously) had a very real chance of winning the World Cup. Other than drawing to Croatia in its first match (another team that made its way to the semi-finals), it's won every game it's played.

Still, an inspiring underdog story may not be enough against France, with Mbappé being the World Cup's top goal scorer going into the match. Only time will tell.