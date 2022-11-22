How to watch the Germany vs Japan World Cup 2022 game online from anywhere

One of the favorites to win the World Cup 2022 is Germany and its first game on November 23 sees the nation go head-to-head against Japan as part of the group E match ups.

The World Cup has already featured some major upsets, with Saudi Arabia beating Argentina. So while Germany is looking golden, there is no use counting chickens before they've hatched. Perhaps Japan could come out on top?

It's definitely worth checking out the Germany vs Japan game, to see if the surprising World Cup underdog moments continue. And if you're interested in doing just that, this guide is all you need, because we'll run you through your options for streaming the game wherever you are.

How to watch Germany vs Japan in the US

Germany vs Japan kicks off at 8 am ET/5 am PT.

The cheapest way to stream the game is via Peacock, because the first 12 games of the World Cup — including this one — are available on the streaming service's free tier. The coverage is in Spanish, because it's a simulcast of Telemundo's stream. Just note that for games on subsequent days, you'll need to use the paid Peacock tiers to stream, and they cost $4.99 for the Premium or $9.99 for the Premium Plus plans.

The main way to watch is via Fox, with this game airing on Fox Sports 1. If you don't have a cable subscription, you can subscribe to live TV streaming services FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling TV, which either include or offer as an add-on Fox's channels. You can also watch the game via foxsports.com (opens in new tab).

How to watch Germany vs Japan in the UK

In the UK, Germany vs Japan begins at 1 pm.

Germany vs Japan is airing on ITV 1, so as long as you have a TV license, you can watch on this channel or via ITVX (here's our guide on how to stream live TV using it). If you want Welsh-language coverage, S4C is also showing the game.

How to watch Germany vs Japan from anywhere

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch the Germany vs Japan game, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, meaning you can watch your TV events like the World Cup even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Germany vs Japan important information

When does Germany vs Japan kick off? The game kicks off at 4 pm local time in Qatar. That converts to 8 am ET/5 am PT in the US or 1 pm GMT in England.

Where does Germany vs Japan take place? The Germany vs Japapn game takes place at the Khalifa International Stadium, the official home of the Qatar football team. This stadium has a capacity of 40,000, so it's one of the bigger ones Qatar is using for the tournament.

What you need to know about Germany vs Japan

Japan and Germany don't have a huge history together — in terms of football, at least. They last went head-to-head in 2006, a friendly in which they drew.

Given that this is both teams' debuts in the World Cup 2022 tournament, we can't look at the immediate past performance to judge them.

Germany has won the World Cup four times, most recently in 2014, while Japan has never progressed beyond the Round of 16. However, while Japan got that far in 2018, Germany didn't even get past the group stage.

Why was that? Well, you could look to many different reasons and excuses, but it's really because World Cups are rife with upsets, surprising victories and unexpected defeats. Just look at Saudi Arabia beating Argentina 2-1 in the 2022 games.

While Germany does have the better track record, they're certainly not a shoo-in just yet.