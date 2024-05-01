How to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz: stream the historical drama online

The next big-budget World War II drama series to grace screens is The Tattooist of Auschwitz, based on a book of the same name, which gets its small-screen debut on Thursday, May 2.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is about Lale Sokolov, a man imprisoned in Auschwitz concentration camp during the Second World War. To survive in the camp he becomes the tattooist, marking each new prisoner with their identification numbers, which brings him face to face with all the people in the grounds.

Inspired by the real figure of the same name, the TV show is adapted from a recent book that became a bestseller.

Starring Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey and Jonah Hauer-King, the series promises to be a must-watch for people who are interested in the subject matter. So here's how to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz online.

How to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz in the US

The US streaming home of The Tattooist of Auschwitz is Peacock, and all six episodes of the show will be available to watch on the streamer from Thursday, May 2.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its base tier, but $11.99 per month instead will let you avoid commercials.

How to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz in the UK

To watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz in the UK, you'll need to be signed up either for Sky TV or Now TV. The six-episode run will debut on both platform's libraries on Thursday, May 2.

The show will also play on the Sky Atlantic TV channel at certain points, if you'd rather watch it that way.

How to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz in Australia

If you live in Australia, you'll be able to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz using the streaming service Stan, which will host all the episodes of the show from Thursday, May 2.

Stan costs $12 per month for its base tier, though if you pay for the $16-per-month Standard plan you get HD streaming and more simultaneous streams, and $21 gets you the Premium level with 4K and even more streams at the same time. There's also a 30-day free trial to let you stream without paying.

How to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch X, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite X or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

How to read The Tattooist of Auschwitz

If you're a 'books before adaptation' kind of person, then you'll want to be reading the book The Tattooist of Auschwitz first.

Written by Heather Morris, the story was written after three years' conversations with the real-life Lale Sokolov. It was originally written to be a screenplay but was turned into a novel and became a bestseller.

You can find links to purchase the book below: