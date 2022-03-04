UFC 272: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal is a massive grudge match between two top welterweight MMA fighters. Covington has been trash talking his former friend for years after he felt wrongly accused of not paying Masvidal’s team. Masvidal thinks his former friend stabbed him in the back. Now they settle the score in the octagon once and for all.

Read on to find out how you can watch UFC 272: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal from anywhere, as well as a preview of the main event championship battle between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

What time is Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal?

UFC 272 main event coverage starts on Saturday, March 5, at 10 pm ET/3 am UK

The Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal fight is scheduled to start at midnight ET/5 am UK

Prelim coverage of UFC 272 begins at 6 pm ET/1 am UK.

Where is UFC 272: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal?

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

How to watch UFC 272: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal in the US

US sports fans who want to watch UFC 272: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal will need ESPN Plus in order to buy this pay-per-view event.

ESPN Plus is available for $6.99 per month as a standalone service or it can be an add-on channel for a standalone Hulu account, again for $6.99 per month. ESPN Plus is also now included as standard on Hulu with Live TV, which starts at $69.99 per month, or can be bundled with Disney Plus and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

Along with ESPN Plus, sports fans will need to purchase the UFC UFC 272: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal pay-per-view additionally for $74.99. If you are new to the service, you can bundle this pay-per-view with a year of ESPN Plus for $99.98 total. You also have the option to bundle UFC 272 with the Disney Plus bundle to get one month and the big fight for $89.98.

The Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal fight is exclusive to ESPN Plus and can’t be purchased in the US on any cable or satellite service.

UFC fans can also watch the UFC 272 Prelims on ESPN, requiring no additional pay-per-view fee. ESPN is available on all of the top live TV streaming services (FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) and is a cable option on numerous traditional cable/satellite pay-TV services. Just remember that the Prelims on ESPN do not include the main card or the Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal fight.

How to watch UFC 272: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal in the UK

U.K. fight fans can watch UFC 272: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal as a live stream exclusively on BT Sport. You don't need a long term contract either with the BT Sport Pass. For £25 a month, fans can see UFC Fight Night events along with Premier League football and tons of other sports.

You can watch the BT Sport coverage live stream of UFC 272: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal starting at 1 am UK, Sunday, March 6, with the main card starting at 3 am UK.

The event will stream in the BT Sport Box Office app, available for iOS and Android, or on the BT Sport website. The apps can also be used with Google Chromecast or Apple Airplay to watch on your big screen.

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal preview

Colby “Chaos” Covington (16-3) is the number one ranked welterweight contender, but it’s bound to be a while before he gets another title shot. Two of his last three fights have been losses to UFC Welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. At UFC 245, Usman knocked him out in the fifth round. Covington got a rematch with Usman in November 2021, and he put up a better effort to take the fight the full five rounds. Still Usman seemed in control most of the fight and he won a unanimous decision.

Now Covington needs a new challenge, and he’s found it in his friend turned foe. A disagreement about Covington short-changing Masvidal and his team at American Top Team MMA academy has taken them from a simmering feud to all out enemies.

Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal (35-15) is the sixth ranked contender for the UFC Welterweight crown, and he has something unfortunate in common with Covington. Masvidal has also lost twice to UFC Welterweight champion Usman, but he did it in back-to-back fights. Masvidal saved a main event back in 2020 as he was a late substitute when Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19. It was a rather dull fight full of foot stomps that went a full five rounds, and Usman won a unanimous decision.

A year later, Masvidal got a proper title fight with a full training camp and no excuses. This time Masvidal was knocked out in the second round, and he’s been without a fight for 10 months since. Masvidal’s last win more than two years ago for the strange “BMF” title against Nate Diaz. Masvidal will need a blast from the past to get back to his winning ways this week.

Colby Covington is a -350 favorite to win this grudge match.

UFC 272: Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal schedule and full fight card

Here is the complete fight schedule for UFC 272 for Saturday, March 5:

Main Card

Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

Rafael Dos Anjos vs Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs Greg Hardy

Prelims

Jalin Turner vs Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs Mariya Agapova

Early Prelims

Brian Kelleher vs Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs Tagir Ulanbekov

Devonte Smith vs Ľudovít Klen

Dustin Jacoby vs Michal Olesiejczuk