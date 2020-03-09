Cosmos: Possible Worlds livestream — How to watch Season 3 online from anywhere

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

Have you ever wondered how humanity's journey may go on as we explore the years that lay ahead of us? The creators behind the late Carl Sagan's original groundbreaking series Cosmos have returned with the third iteration of science and exploration coming to life before our eyes. You can join them on this voyage, and explore the potential for the next homes for humanity by watching Cosmos: Possible Worlds online & without cable.

What is Cosmos: Possible Worlds?

Cosmos: Possible Worlds is the third in a series of television events based upon the work of the famous scientist Carl Sagan. Cosmos: Possible Worlds will premiere March 9, and air Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on National Geographic Channel. The series is hosted by noted astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds will continue in the tradition of the other series in the brand by allowing viewers to explore broad scientific discoveries in a way that makes the complex and unknown feel real and reachable. The first series, Cosmos: A Personal Voyage was originally released in 1980, and it was presented by co-creator and co-writer Carl Sagan. The second series was a revival in 2014 known as Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey , and it saw the return of Sagan's co-creators Ann Druyan and Steven Soter, with Tyson hosting. Druyan returns again as a producer and writer on Cosmos: Possible Worlds .

How to watch Cosmos: Possible Worlds online

Cosmos: Possible Worlds will be a joint broadcast production of National Geographic channel (Nat Geo) and Fox. The series will first air on National Geographic starting in March, and then come to Fox in the summer of 2020. The best way to get National Geographic channel for Cosmos: Possible Worlds online and without cable is with a Live TV streaming service. Here are the options that include National Geographic. You can review the options and select one that works best for you.

Hulu with Live TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial

$55 a month after a one week free trial Watch Hulu on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here .

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here . Cosmos: Possible Worlds on Hulu: Yes, with National Geographic. You can also see episodes again this summer on your local Fox with Hulu.

Fubo TV

The cost: $55 a month after a one week trial

$55 a month after a one week trial Watch Fubo TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, iOS, Android and web browsers Local channels on Fubo TV: CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here .

CBS, Fox, NBC and CW. Find your locals here . Cosmos: Possible Worlds on Fubo TV: Yes, with National Geographic. You can also see episodes again this summer on your local Fox with Fubo.

Sling TV

The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20

$30 a month after your first month for $20 Watch Sling TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One, LG, or Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire tablets, browsers and more Local channels on Sling TV: NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here .

NBC and Fox on Sling Blue. Find your local channels here . Cosmos: Possible Worlds on Sling TV: Yes, with National Geographic. You can also see episodes again this summer on your local Fox with Sling Blue.

AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan

The cost: $65 a month after a free trial

$65 a month after a free trial Watch AT&T TV Now on: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers

Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers Local channels on AT&T TV Now: ABC, CBS, CBS, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, CBS, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Cosmos: Possible Worlds on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with National Geographic. You can also see episodes again this summer on your local Fox.

YouTube TV

The cost: $50 a month after a free trial

$50 a month after a free trial Watch YouTube TV on: Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Coming Soon , Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers

Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Coming Soon , Chromecast, Roku, Samsung, LG, HiSense or Vizio smart TVs, iOS, Android and browsers Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .

ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here . Cosmos: Possible Worlds on YouTube TV: Yes, with National Geographic. You can also see episodes again this summer on your local Fox with YouTube TV.

How to watch Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey

The second series in the Cosmos collection is Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey . The series originally aired on National Geographic, but now it is available to buy on digital stores including Amazon , iTunes and Google Play .

How to watch Cosmos: A Personal Journey

The original series that started the Cosmos serial originally aired back in 1980 on PBS, so streaming rights and digital sales weren't really a consideration for Cosmos: A Personal Journey. Fear not, because fans who want to see Carl Sagan hosting this original work aren't completely out of luck.

Fans who want to stream the complete series, and are willing to do just a little bit of work can see the entire Cosmos: A Personal Journey series on Twitch. The official Cosmos channel on Twitch has all of the original episodes available for free. You can watch it on your computer, or install the Twitch app on your favorite streaming devices.

Watch season 1 of Cosmos: A Personal Journey streaming on Twitch

Your other option is to order the entire original series on DVD or Blu-ray from Amazon. This will get you a high quality digitally remastered version of the show.

How to watch Cosmos: Possible Worlds from anywhere, even outside of the United States

Cosmos explores places beyond Earth where we may one day live, but if you live across the Earth outside of the United States you might have trouble watching it. That's because streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. However, your streaming subscriptions don't have to get stopped before the discoveries.

One way to get things working like you are used to is by using a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic from far away through a specific set of servers, then pops it back into the United States. It can also give you security and peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN protects you against snoopers on any network.