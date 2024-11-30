I tried Amazon's new fancy TV and there's one reason why I think its Black Friday deal is fantastic

I've recently started testing Amazon's new TV for a review, and while I've not been using it long enough for a whole summary about the quality of this TV, I can say one thing: the Black Friday TV deal on it is really good!

I'm talking about the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED (one of the two new sets that Amazon released in November 2024). This is a 4K set with mini-LED tech and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it comes in 55-, 65- and 75-inch versions (plus a gigantic 85-inch version in the US!).

Judging by my testing, and more importantly my flatmate's "wow" when I plugged it in, it's a good-looking set. I also appreciated how the Ambient Experience means you can 'use' the TV even if you're not watching shows, as a way to stream music or show moody backdrops.

There's a Black Friday sale on the Omni Mini-LED too (which is technically an introductory low offer, but it ends when the other Black Friday deals do on Monday, December 2). And there's a reason why it's especially good.

Meet the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED deal

There are several Black Friday TV deals on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED sets. Let's get into them now, first with US prices and then UK ones.

Why this Black Friday TV sale is so good

The reason I'm so surprised by this deal is that... well, it exists at all!

I've been covering technology for nearly 7 years now, and you quickly learn something: the price of gadgets start high, and slowly lower over time. Different companies' gadgets will lower in price and different speeds, but the same direction stands true: start high, go low.

That's definitely true of deals too. We rarely see discounts on brand-new products, and you usually have to wait about 6 months to start seeing sales. But not for the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED apparently.

While this discount is only for about 15%-20% off, depending on which model you're looking at and where you live, that's still a lot more than the 0% off I was expecting. So it's really good!

I haven't been using the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED for long enough to review it, but my initial responses are positive. It offers you value for money, especially with this deal, and looks good. So barring any issues which arise from long-term use, like buttons falling out or the panel spontaneously combusting, it could get a good review.

