Jaguars vs Texans live stream — watch NFL 2023 game online

At this point nobody knows what to expect from the Jaguars week to week, yet they're still on top in the AFC South. However, that could change at NRG Stadium on Sunday, November 26. The Texans are now only one game behind their divisional rivals, and routed Jacksonville on the road to the tune of 37-17 in their meeting earlier this season.

Jaguars vs Texans is airing for FREE in Australia on 7Plus. But don't worry if you're abroad while the game is on, because you can watch NFL 2023 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

It's a battle between the second overall pick in the Draft and the former No.1 pick, though this may well come down to which of the quarterbacks makes the fewest gaffes. Stroud is having one of the most impressive rookie campaigns of all time, but rookie errors are beginning to creep in.

Having thrown just one interception through his first eight games, he's now tossed four in two, and two of those came in the red zone last weekend. But as long as he keeps his head up and makes up for those mistakes, as he did against both the Bengals and Cardinals, DeMeco Ryans will encourage him to continue doing his thing.

The Jags bounced back from their 3-34 humiliation at the hands of the 49ers by punching in their most complete performance of the year when they blew out the Titans by 34-14. Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley were unplayable, but most encouraging of all was the way the defense stepped things up, having struggled to stop the pass all season.

If you're a keen NFL fan, you'll want to know how to watch Jaguars vs Texans live streams. We've got all the information on that below.

How to watch Texans vs Jaguars in Australia for free

In Australia, free-to-air channel 7Mate and its streaming service 7Plus are showing the Texans vs Jaguars. The only catch is that kick-off is set for 5 am AEDT on Monday morning. 7Mate and 7Plus are free to watch Down Under. If you're trying to access the streaming platform while outside Australia, you might want to try a VPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Jaguars vs Texans in the US

How to watch Jaguars vs Texans in the UK

You can watch Jaguars vs Texans with a Sky TV subscription in the UK.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm UK on Sunday evening, with live coverage available via the Sky Sports NFL channel from 5 pm.

Sky Sports costs £56 per month — that's £29 for the base Sky Entertainment & Netflix plan and another £27 for the Sky Sports add-on. This is on a 31-day rolling contract too, and you can save £5 in total per month if you opt for an 18-month contract instead.

The NOW streaming service is a more flexible way to get Sky Sports, and will set you back either £11.99 for a day membership or £33.99 for a monthly membership.

The game is also available to watch via NFL Game Pass, which shows every single out-of-market game live and costs £14.99 per week or £75 for the rest of the season.

How to watch Jaguars vs Texans from anywhere with a VPN

Wherever you live, there's a good possibility that a major broadcaster is streaming the NFL.

However, in some places there is a possibility that there's no easy way of watching the game. Thankfully, you can solve this issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch events like the NFL even if it isn't directly broadcasting where you are. Our favourite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar. There's a helpful guide on the best VPN services right now on TechRadar if you'd like a deeper read.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at ExpressVPN.

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc).

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

What time is the Jaguars vs Texans kick-off?

Kick-off for the Jaguars vs Texans is at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm UK / 5 am AEDT on Sunday, November 26 (Monday, November 27 for viewers in Australia).