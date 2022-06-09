Two new bombshells arrived in Love Island UK 2022 ready to cause trouble—but also a cringe moment, courtesy of Ekin-Su.

While new girl Afia played nice with the girls and took her time to get to know everyone, the Essex actress wasted no time going after what she wanted. The first target was Davide, who helped her out in the gym as Gemma watched. Then she moved on to Andrew, who's coupled up with Tasha.

Ekin-Su caught him as he was working up a sweat at the gym and pulled him for a chat. As he started to tell her more about him and where he grew up, the bombshell thought it was a good idea to start singing the Spongebob theme song. Yes, really!

Andrew laughed it off but he was clearly not amused—and neither were viewers at home. One said: "ekin su singing spongebob theme song is probably the most cringiest ever. #LoveIsland"

A second wrote: "Andrews fake laugh when she started singing SpongeBob. #LoveIsland"; while a third added: "I’m sorry i love Ekin-Su, but that whole spongebob thing made me want to die #loveisland".

Another warned her: "Ekin sue…. Don’t do that SpongeBob thing again #loveisland".

While it was both hilarious and painful to watch her do that, this episode was actually a lot to take in. The excitement started with the bombshells, but it was a beer pong game that revealed some truths we weren't expecting.

Paige made some moves toward Andrew that shocked Tasha and Luca started his bid to win over Gemma. This rubbed Davide the wrong way since Luca ignored the bro code and didn't warn him he would be pursuing Gemma... We're expecting an explosive episode tomorrow!

