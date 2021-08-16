'Love Island' UK: viewers cannot believe Faye hates pasta

Love Island 2021 fans can't quite believe that Faye Winter doesn't like pasta!

Much of Sunday night's episode was devoted to allowing the couples to spend some quality time together. After a very heated debate over how genuine Jake Cornish's feelings for Liberty Poole were, the next day Teddy Soares received a text revealing that the lads would be cooking up a storm in the kitchen, as they'd be responsible for making a three-course meal for their partners.

As the girls went off to finish getting ready for the evening, the lads headed into the kitchen to learn what was on the menu for the evening. They'd be cooking up bacon-wrapped asparagus for starter, carbonara with garlic bread for their main, and a selection of sweet treats like chocolate-dipped strawberries and ice cream for dessert.

The girls seemed to be looking forward to their meals... except for Faye! The hashtag "#pastalavista" hadn't filled her with joy, as she's already mentioned earlier in the series that she doesn't eat pasta because it's what she imagines she'll be fed in a care home when she's much older.

When they arrived to have a look at the menu, she was disappointed to see a carbonara for her main course and wasn't able to muster up any enthusiasm when Teddy served up dinner at the table, either. At least there was garlic bread to get through!

Faye and Teddy's rocky relationship has been one of the biggest trending topics to come out of this season, but it seems plenty of fans were taken aback by her hatred of pasta. Faye's definitely spoken her mind in the villa, but this seems to be her most controversial statement in the villa to date!

Plenty of fans headed straight over to social media simply to share their disbelief, as they were shocked at her least favourite food.

out of everything faye has said, the comments about pasta have been the most shocking to me #loveisland pic.twitter.com/MhH0Su44vPAugust 15, 2021 See more

how can you hate pasta... #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xD1TRgGmjbAugust 15, 2021 See more

Fayes disgust with pasta is beyond me… pasta is happiness #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8ABeP9aLfFAugust 15, 2021 See more

Imagine not liking pasta? There’s literally nothing better. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/aNVpDlyXlNAugust 15, 2021 See more

The date night seemed to go down well with most couples (except Priya and Brett) but there wasn't much time for the islanders to enjoy a romantic evening together.

Towards the end of the meal, Toby Aromolaran got a text that revealed each couple would need to vote on who they thought were the least compatible couples in the villa.

The bottom two couples who received the most votes would then be at risk of being dumped by a public vote as viewers found out they'd be voting to save their favourite couple from elimination.

Priya and Brett received the most votes from their fellow contestants, and then it was a three-way tie between Liberty and Jake, Faye and Teddy, and Mary and Aaron for the second-least compatible couple. We'll have to wait till tonight to find out which islanders will be leaving the villa in the final week of Love Island 2021!

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.