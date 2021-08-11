'Love Island' UK: viewers mock Aaron Simpson's brunch treat for Mary Bedford

Love Island 2021 viewers weren't impressed by new bombshell Aaron Simpson's gesture for Mary Bedford!

A lot of last night's episode of Love Island was dedicated to Aaron Simpson and Priya Gopaldas, the two new bombshells. They'd both taken two islanders on a dinner date on Monday night and were ready to stir up trouble in the villa.

Priya had attempted to pursue Teddy Soares briefly but realised he was quite clearly saving himself for Faye, so she set about getting to know Matthew Macnabb instead. Meanwhile, Aaron started getting close to Mary. He'd also hit it off with Chloe Burrows, but it was pretty clear that it'd be hard to tempt her away from Toby Aromolaran.

The two seemed to hit it off well! They discussed how they would each go about approaching each other in a club on the outside on the daybed. But Aaron clearly wanted to move things with Mary along quite quickly and he hatched a plan to woo her.

It's a time-honoured tradition at this point that the male islanders bring their partners' choice of coffee or tea up to the balcony in the morning, but Aaron wanted to go one step further than that. As he launched what he called "Operation Hail Mary", he roped several of the other islanders into helping him prepare a "sweet treats" brunch for her.

Aaron and the other islanders gathered up several of Mary's favourite things from the kitchen, and then he got some of the girls to bring the food over whilst they were chatting as a surprise.

Although people thought Aaron's attempts to woo Mary were sweet, they were not impressed by his presentation skills! When the camera zoomed in whilst they were preparing the food, we saw one of the dishes was just a bowl of hummus with untrimmed, unpeeled carrots stuck in around the edges!

Many viewers were worried that none of the islanders involved in preparing the brunch washed the carrots, and plenty of fans took to social media to poke fun at the bizarre centerpiece of his romantic brunch date.

Not the unpeeled carrots #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/UTxA0oziTDAugust 10, 2021 See more

you’re telling me this is the best thing that’s ever happened to mary #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Vqr5pC60pZAugust 10, 2021 See more

Did that brunch have raw unpeeled carrots? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FpI4xiqb8fAugust 10, 2021 See more

Did they wash the carrots?? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jksl7IVbbyAugust 10, 2021 See more

The gesture may not have impressed viewers, but it did work for Aaron as the two shared their first kiss. In the Beach Hut, Mary even said " think that’s the sweetest thing I think anyone has ever done for me." At this late stage in the competition, is this the beginning of a new love story? We'll have to keep watching to find out...

Love Island 2021 airs Sunday-Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.