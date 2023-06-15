If you're keeping up with Love Island 2023, you'll know there's plenty of drama to go around (we've lost count of the love triangles) but on tonight's episode (Thursday, June 15) viewers got distracted after spotting a very bizarre bath moment.

*Warning: spoilers below!*

The episode was eventful — some of the girls had a little fight; Mehdi and Whitney are hanging by a thread; Leah entered yet another love triangle and Tyrique finally made a decision. But alongside all the drama, one islander stole the spotlight with their weird bath habit.

We're used to the Love Island getting ready montages by now, which often include footage of the islanders showering or taking a bath (remember, privacy does not come in the How to be an Islander's T&Cs) before they get dressed and ready to mingle.

In one of the montages, one of the islanders was spotted having a bit of fun in the bath — face down, trying to awkwardly wash their back... Or have a little swim?

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to comment on the moment, being especially curious about who it could have been since the islander's face could not be seen.

One wrote: "who was doing front strokes in the bath"; while another wrote: "What kind of bath was that???"

Others joked, saying: "why was someone roleplaying as a seal in the bath tub"; and "who was that just swimming in that dirty bath water like a mermaid????"

But while we can't say for sure, the islander in question looked a lot like Molly Marsh (who was also spotted pulling funny faces in the bath in the previous episode).

"Molly washing in the bath like that?? Huh???" one wrote; while another added: "Was Molly having a bath laying on her belly...just get in a shower loool wtf was that".

Molly washing in the bath like that?? Huh??? 💀#LoveIslandJune 15, 2023 See more

Was Molly having a bath laying on her belly...just get in a shower loool wtf was that #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rkPHVYrjFOJune 15, 2023 See more

Fingers crossed narrator Ian Sterling reads this and reveals the bath bandit's identity on Saturday's Love Island: Unseen Bits... Until then we'll be enjoying all the juicy drama, bizarre bath moments included.

