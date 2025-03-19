Natalie Dormer swaps Anne Boleyn for Fergie as she's cast in huge new ITV royal drama

Natalie Dormer, who is best known for her starring role as Anne Boleyn in the first two seasons of The Tudors, has been cast to play another character with royal links as she joins the cast of ITV drama, The Lady, as Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Alongside Natalie, BAFTA-winning actress Mia McKenna-Bruce (How To Have Sex) will take on the role of former royal aide Jane Andrews in the forthcoming 4-part drama.

The series, written by Debbie O’Malley and produced by Left Bank Pictures (which brought us Netflix hit series The Crown) for ITV and BritBox, charts the rise and fall of former royal dresser Jane Andrews, whose rags-to-riches fairy tale fell apart when she was convicted of murder.

Natalie Dormer as Anne Boleyn (far left) in The Tudors. (Image credit: BBC)

The ITV synopsis for the new series reads: "Once a young working-class girl, Jane answered an advertisement in a magazine and to the astonishment of her friends and family, became the Duchess of York’s dresser at Buckingham Palace.

Moving amongst the highest social circles in Britain, Jane managed to secure a place in the upper classes, only to lose her job with the Duchess after nine years of service.

Still reeling from her fall from grace, Jane went on to meet charismatic businessman Thomas Cressman and fell deeply in love. Soon cracks began to develop in the romance Jane had pinned all her hopes on, with disastrous consequences."

The series will also feature a stellar line-up of acting talent including Ed Speleers (Outlander, Downton Abbey) who will play Thomas Cressman, as well as Philip Glenister, Claire Skinner, Laura Aikman, Ophelia Lovibond, Mark Stanley, Daniel Ryan and Sean Teale.

The series will air on ITV1 and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player in the UK and BritBox in the US.