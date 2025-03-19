Natalie Dormer swaps Anne Boleyn for Fergie as she's cast in huge new ITV royal drama
The Tudors star Natalie Dormer has been cast in a new ITV period drama.
Natalie Dormer, who is best known for her starring role as Anne Boleyn in the first two seasons of The Tudors, has been cast to play another character with royal links as she joins the cast of ITV drama, The Lady, as Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.
Alongside Natalie, BAFTA-winning actress Mia McKenna-Bruce (How To Have Sex) will take on the role of former royal aide Jane Andrews in the forthcoming 4-part drama.
The series, written by Debbie O’Malley and produced by Left Bank Pictures (which brought us Netflix hit series The Crown) for ITV and BritBox, charts the rise and fall of former royal dresser Jane Andrews, whose rags-to-riches fairy tale fell apart when she was convicted of murder.
The ITV synopsis for the new series reads: "Once a young working-class girl, Jane answered an advertisement in a magazine and to the astonishment of her friends and family, became the Duchess of York’s dresser at Buckingham Palace.
Moving amongst the highest social circles in Britain, Jane managed to secure a place in the upper classes, only to lose her job with the Duchess after nine years of service.
Still reeling from her fall from grace, Jane went on to meet charismatic businessman Thomas Cressman and fell deeply in love. Soon cracks began to develop in the romance Jane had pinned all her hopes on, with disastrous consequences."
The series will also feature a stellar line-up of acting talent including Ed Speleers (Outlander, Downton Abbey) who will play Thomas Cressman, as well as Philip Glenister, Claire Skinner, Laura Aikman, Ophelia Lovibond, Mark Stanley, Daniel Ryan and Sean Teale.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The series will air on ITV1 and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player in the UK and BritBox in the US.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Bondsman: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Kevin Bacon series
Good American Family review: Ellen Pompeo struggles to shed Meredith Grey in true crime drama