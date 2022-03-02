Paramount Plus offers $1 subscription deals for its birthday celebrations

Paramount Plus is celebrating its first birthday with a special, limited-time subscription offer that will make its two plans available for just $1 and $2, respectively, for three months. Until March 7, new customers can sign up for these discounted prices (80% off the standard Paramount Plus price) and start enjoying all that Paramount Plus has to offer.

Paramount Plus Essential Plan (now just $1 per month for three months) is the streaming service’s ad-supported plan. While it does not include access to local live CBS stations, it does allow subscribers to stream live NFL and UEFA Champions League games. You also get full access to the Paramount Plus library of movies and TV shows and Paramount Plus originals. The standard price for the Paramount Plus Essential Plan is $4.99 per month.

Paramount Plus Premium Plan (now just $2 per month, down from its standard $9.99 per month), includes all the same features as with the Essential plan but it’s ad-free and gets you live streams from your local CBS station. For more information, visit www.paramountplus.com.

Paramount Plus officially launched in March 2021, in the U.S. In its first year it served up more than 40,000 episodes, movies and Paramount Plus originals to its now reported 32.8 million subscribers.

Among the content that you get on Paramount Plus is its hit series 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Evil and its South Park specials. In addition, Paramount Plus lets you stream the latest CBS episodes from shows like Ghosts and The Amazing Race. On the movie side, Paramount Plus is the streaming home for big hits like A Quiet Place Part II and Paw Patrol: The Movie.

Upcoming new offerings from Paramount Plus include Star Trek: Picard season 2, the TV adaptation of the video game series Halo, another Yellowstone prequel series 1932 (and plenty more from Taylor Sheridan) and will be the streaming home for World Cup qualifying matches for the U.S. and Mexico’s men’s national soccer teams.