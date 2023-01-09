Prince Harry interview crushed in ratings by Happy Valley season 3
Prince Harry's latest tell-all ITV interview was beaten in the overnight ratings by the BBC police drama.
Prince Harry's latest sit-down chat — Harry: The Interview — was beaten in the overnight ratings by the second episode of Happy Valley season 3 on Sunday, January 8.
The Duke of Sussex's latest interview aired at 9 pm on ITV1, opposite the BBC crime drama. Like his new book, his sit-down chat with ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby saw Prince Harry opening up and sharing his views on a variety of topics including the monarchy and his relationship with the media.
Harry: The Interview attracted a decent audience, but it faced stiff competition from the second episode of the third series of Happy Valley. According to Broadcasters' Audience Research Board (BARB) figures, more than one million more viewers tuned into the Sarah Lancashire-led crime drama compared to Harry's interview.
These figures were shared on Twitter by BBC correspondent, Lizo Mzimba, who stated that 4.1 million viewers tuned into Harry: The Interview compared to 5.25 million viewers who watched Happy Valley. However, it is worth noting that these viewing figures do not account for anyone who has watched Prince Harry's interview catch-up streaming service, ITVX or Happy Valley on catch-up via iPlayer, so both shows will eventually end up with bigger audiences.
Harry's ITV interview came just a few weeks after Harry & Meghan hit Netflix and just days before the release of his new memoir, Spare (opens in new tab). Filmed in California—where Prince Harry resides with his wife, Meghan Markle—the latest interview saw Harry covering a variety of topics about his life as a member of the Royal Family, and the challenges he has faced. Some of the things he discussed included
The announcement of Harry: The Interview also wasn't welcome news for Midsomer Murders fans as it bumped the new episode off-air. Viewers had been eagerly awaiting the return of the long-running ITV series to return at 8 pm on the day, though schedules were moved around to accommodate Harry's interview, and we don't yet know when the new episode will hit our screens at the time of writing.
The second episode of Happy Valley season 3 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Harry: The Interview is now available to stream on ITVX. For more info on all the latest shows, check out our TV Guide.
