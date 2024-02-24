The Priscilla movie is making its cable TV premiere tonight

Elvis Presley has been immortalized in many a film, from the 1979 starring Kurt Russell as the King of Rock 'n Roll, to Tyler Hilton in 2006's Walk the Line, to the Austin Butler-led 2022 drama directed by Baz Luhrmann. But Sofia Coppola's Priscilla movie instead shifts the focus onto Elvis' young wife, Priscilla Presley, and her complicated romantic relationship with the music icon.

Based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me, the biographical drama features Cailee Spaeny (The Craft: Legacy, Mare of Easttown) as the titular star, for which she received a Best Actress nomination at this year's Golden Globe Awards. Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi stars as Elvis himself, with the film following the famous couple from their meeting in 1959 to their divorce in 1973. In What to Watch's official review, Louise Okafor calls the movie "a careful observation of how complex the man behind the icon can be and how hard it is to live in his orbit."

After premiering at the Venice Film Festival in September 2023, Priscilla made its theatrical debut stateside on October 27, but now the biopic is coming to television and streaming. It will air on HBO tonight, February 24, at 8pm Eastern. HBO is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord, you have watch live simulcasts of HBO channels via several live TV streaming service options, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. You also have access to HBO programming through the network's streaming platform, Max.

Priscilla will be joined on Max with other recent A24 movies, including Past Lives, The Zone of Interest and The Iron Claw, as part of a multiyear deal between the studio and the streamer. Other, slightly older titles like The Whale or Everything Everywhere All at Once are still available to watch on A24's previous streaming home, Paramount Plus, but will soon move over to Max.

Current Max subscriptions include a "With Ads" option for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, the "Ad-Free" plan for $15.99 monthly or $149.99 annually, or the "Ultimate Ad-Free" experience for a monthly fee of $19.99 or a yearly charge of $199.99.