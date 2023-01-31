Save $20 with Peacock Premium promo code to watch Poker Face, Traitors US, more

NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock has a deal that's almost too good to pass up. Until February 7, you can sign up for a year of Peacock Premium for $29.99, which is $20 off its usual price of $49.99 per year (we've got a guide on the best streaming deals if you want more like this).

The easiest way to sign up for this deal is by heading to the Peacock website (which you can find here (opens in new tab)) and by simply clicking "Get Offer" at the top of the page — alternatively, if you're at the checkout, you can enter the promo code NEWYEAR23 once you've got the annual Premium plan in your cart, and the discount will automatically be applied.

Peacock Premium is the streaming service's ad-supported streaming tier, and it costs $4.99 per month if you don't pay annually (though there's no deal if you go monthly). It's distinct from Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually and ditches the ads (there's also no deal on this tier).

Finally, this deal isn't available to current Peacock Premium subscribers, though you can use it if you're a Peacock Free subscriber.

We should point out that Peacock is discounted fairly frequently, with a September 2022 deal reducing the annual cost to just $20, but there are two new shows that you might want to check out sooner rather than later.

First is The Traitors US, a Peacock original game show (and a remake of a Dutch show) which sees a group of contestants all trying to lie to each other to win lots of money. There's also the new Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne and created by Rian Johnson (of Knives Out and Glass Onion repute), which is a mystery-of-the-week TV show with an all-star cast.

Peacock Premium also offers plenty of classic and modern movies and TV shows from NBCUniversal like The Office, Parks and Rec and the Fast and Furious franchise. Sports fans enjoy its exclusive access to plenty of sports like Sunday Night Football, Premier League soccer and Motorcross. Nearly all US Men's and Women's soccer games will be on the service too, thanks to a recent deal.

At $29.99 for a year of access, Peacock Premium costs in effect about $2.50 per month — that's a great streaming deal, especially when you consider the high costs of rivals like HBO Max or the higher Netflix tiers.

Peacock may not currently rank near the top of our list of the best streaming services, but a limited-time price cut could still convince you to sign up.