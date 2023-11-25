Sling TV's Black Friday streaming deal has a perk making it perfect for new cord-cutters

If you're new to streaming TV, then all the Black Friday streaming deals are perhaps a little overwhelming for you. No matter, though, because there's a discount on Sling TV that'll be perfect for you.

Like most rival Black Friday discounts, Sling is offering you savings on a subscription, in this case cutting half the price of your first month of subscription. That means it's $20 for Sling Orange or Sling Blue, or $27.50 for the combined package, down from $40 and $55 respectively.

But the handy perk that makes this deal great for new cord-cutters is that Sling is going to throw in an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite as well, which normally costs $29.99. This is a little streaming dongle that you can easily plug into most TVs, and it'll connect to the internet and let you stream from various services without having to buy a smart TV.

Sling TV: half off first month + free Fire TV Stick Lite

You can sign up to Sling Blue or Sling Orange for $20 for your first month, or the combined package for $27.50, so it's half off the usual price. Plus, you'll get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, saving you another $29.99.

If you're new to cord-cutting, then for just $20 (or $27.50) you can get yourself watching cable channels over the internet. Perfect! Just note that to use the Fire Stick, you'll need a TV with an HDMI port, and you'll need Wi-Fi in your home too.

You might be wondering what the difference between Sling Blue and Sling Orange is. Well, they're two separate bundles, with different cable channels in each (though with some overlap). Generally speaking, Orange is focused on sport while Blue is better for news, but you can use our Sling guide to check out the different channels.

We rank Sling TV as our best live TV streaming service, so this deal is welcome.

