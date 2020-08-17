Star Trek: Short Treks available to watch for free through the rest of August

Ilmaria Ebrahim (left) as Kima, and Sadie Munroe as Lil in the CBS All Access series "Star Trek: Short Treks."

Star Trek: Short Treks is now available to watch for free on CBS All Access, CBS.com, and YouTube, in celebration of its Emmy nomination.

The six-episode series features animation and live action, and each episode runs as a standalone 10- to 15-minute entity.

The Short Treks series includes:

“Q&A:” Ensign Spock’s (Ethan Peck) first day aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise doesn’t go as planned when he and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) are unexpectedly stuck together in a turbo lift. Written by Michael Chabon. Directed by Mark Pellington.

Short Treks received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. The 72nd Emmy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20.