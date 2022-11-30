Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2022 celebrities revealed

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special is coming to BBC One.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022 is heading to BBC One this festive season, and now the first two celebrities taking part have been announced.

Shortly after Strictly Come Dancing 2022 wraps up, there will be the happy knowledge for fans that an all-star Christmas special is on the way, bringing us six brand new celebrity contestants battling to be crowned Christmas Champion 2022.

The first celebrity joining the festive special, which will air in its traditional slot on Christmas Day on BBC One, is Rosie Ramsey.

Rosie will be paired with professional dancer, Neil Jones, and the news that she would be joining the show was announced this morning (Wednesday, November 30) on BBC One’s Morning Live.

Rosie is a Podcaster, TV host and author. She co-hosts the critically acclaimed podcast Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed with husband Chris Ramsey and is co-host of The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show which will return for a second series next year on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Rosie Ramsey was the first celebrity announced for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022. (Image credit: BBC)

The second celebrity announced is Rickie Haywood – Williams. Rickie, who will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Luba Mushtuk, is a DJ and presenter, presenting the KISS FM breakfast show for 10 years before moving to the BBC, where he currently presents BBC Radio 1’s iconic Live Lounge show with Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges.

Rickie Haywood – Williams will be dancing with Luba Mushtuk. (Image credit: BBC)

Speaking of joining the show, Rosie Ramsey said: "I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself! I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!"

Rickie added: "I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all."

Can the celebrities impress Shirley, Anton, Craig and Motsi? (Image credit: BBC)

The remaining four celebrities will be announced in due course and each of the six couples will perform a Christmas-inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting audience.

But who will lift the coveted Strictly Come Dancing Christmas trophy?

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022 will air on Christmas Day.

In a change to the usual schedule, Strictly Come Dancing 2022 next airs on Friday, December 2 at 8.00 pm on BBC One.

This week's results show will air on Saturday, December 3 on BBC One at 7.30 pm.