Strictly confirms two ex Coronation Street stars as first celebs for 2022

The first two members of the Strictly 2022 line-up will be familiar to any long-time Corrie fans!

We've been waiting for ages to find out which celebs will be hitting the dancefloor in Strictly Come Dancing 2022. It looks like the wait is finally over, as former Coronation Street stars Will Mellor and Kym Marsh were both confirmed to be taking part in today's edition of BBC Breakfast (Thursday, August 4).

Will Mellor was the first celeb to be announced. Talking about the news, Will said: "I'm honestly so chuffed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year!

"Not going to lie, it's totally out of my comfort zone and I know it will be a huge challenge but that's what life is all about. This is also my Mum's favourite show and she's had a really tough few years so I'm doing this for her as well. Bring it on!"

Will Mellor will be a familiar face to many British viewers, as he's known for many roles from the last 30 years. Most recently, he's appeared in Coronation Street as Harvey Gaskell, but Will's also featured in Line of Duty, Broadchurch, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and Hollyoaks.

Will Mellor. (Image credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh's involvement was confirmed shortly after Will. She said: "I've considered doing Strictly for years but the timings never worked out. I'm so delighted that this year they have!

"I'm a huge fan of the show and can't believe I'm going to go from watching at home in my pyjamas to actually dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress, it's unreal!", she added.

Kym's well known to Corrie fans for playing Michelle Connor in the ITV soap, a role which won her Best Newcomer at both the National Television Awards and British Soap Awards. Outside of Corrie, Kym was a member of the band Hear'Say and had a solo music career. She's also a presenter on BBC One's Morning Live, and is one of the big names attached to the revival of Waterloo Road which is expected to air later this year.

Kym Marsh. (Image credit: BBC)

There are still plenty more celebs to come, as the number of professionals lined up for this year has grown so much that Strictly 2022 will feature the biggest lineup in Strictly history. Hopefully, we can look forward to finding out who will be joining Will Mellor and Kym Marsh in the show soon.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 returns this Autumn on BBC One. Previous episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.