Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story soars onto digital streaming today

The world knows him as Superman, but a new documentary is letting you get to know the man behind the Man of Steel: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is an intimate portrait of the actor and activist "told in his own voice and through the eyes of his family and friends," per Warner Brothers. And today, the critically acclaimed doc hits streaming on Max and will premiere on HBO later tonight at 8pm Eastern Time.

Directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, the documentary chronicles Christopher Reeve's rise to movie stardom after landing the role of Superman in the 1970s, the life-changing horseback-riding accident that left the actor paralyzed in 1995, and his subsequent work as a dedicated activist for disability rights through the rest of his life.

The 104-minute film—which had its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and recently won six Critics Choice Documentary Awards—"uses Reeve’s own words, as well as intimate input from his closest family members and friends, to paint a rich, nuanced portrait of a man who refused to be defined by his physicality and who proved that you don’t need tights and a cape to be a hero."

Reeve's three children Alexandra Reeve Givens, Matthew Reeve and Will Reeve, as well as his Hollywood colleagues and friends like Jeff Daniels, Susan Sarandon, Glenn Close and Whoopi Goldberg, are among those featured in the doc. The film also features extensive archival footage of Reeve with his best friend and Juilliard classmate Robin Williams.

To tune into today's premiere of Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, you're going to need access to HBO or Max. The former is included with most cable packages, but if you've cut the cord, you can watch live simulcasts of HBO channels via several live TV streaming service options, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. It will also be available on the network's streaming platform Max beginning today, December 7.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story above before tuning into the premiere of the acclaimed documentary today on HBO or Max.