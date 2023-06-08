Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness exploding onto TV with summer premiere

Taylor Sheridan is not going to be sitting the summer TV season out. The prolific writer/producer behind Yellowstone, 1883, 1923 and Tulsa King has a brand new series set to arrive on Paramount Plus on July 23, Special Ops: Lioness. His latest show is not wanting for stars either, as Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman all star in the series.

Special Ops: Lioness follows Joe (Saldana), who is the tip of the spear on the CIA's war on terror as she helps run the agency's Lioness program (inspired by an actual US military program). Working alongside the program's overseers, played by Nicole Kidman and Jack Ryan's Michael Kelly, Joe recruits an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to go undercover among the power brokers of State terrorism as they try to prevent the next 9/11. Freeman stars as the US Secretary of State.

The rest of the cast includes Dave Annable (Yellowstone), Jill Wagner (Teen Wolf), LaMonica Garrett (1883), James Jordan (Mayor of Kingstown), Austin Hébert (Ray Donovan), Jonah Wharton (The Rookie), Stephanie Nur (1883) and Hannah Love Lanier (The Tiny Might Club).

As part of the announcement, Paramount Plus released the first teaser trailer for the series, which heavily features Saldana, Kidman and Freeman alongside the explosive action that viewers are going to get.

Paramount Plus did not provide details on how many episodes are going to be available immediately to stream on July 23, though the streaming service has mostly relied on a weekly release schedule. There was also no word on whether or not Special Ops: Lioness would be getting a special TV broadcast for its series premiere, as was done with Sheridan's 1883, 1923 and Tulsa King.

Many Sheridan fans are probably happy to hear that they are going to be getting something new from him this summer. It was originally expected that the second half of Yellowstone season 5 would arrive over the summer, but Paramount Network's flagship series surprisingly was pushed to fall 2023, with the final batch of episodes set to conclude Yellowstone's run; a Yellowstone sequel series was also announced and given a December 2023 release window, though.

Special Ops: Lioness marks the fifth show (the aforementioned 1883, 1923, Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown) that Sheridan has on Paramount Plus, with a number more in development (Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Land Man to name a couple). If you want to watch Special Ops: Lioness or any of the others, a subscription to Paramount Plus is required.